$0.46 EPS Expected for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY); Microsoft (MSFT) Had 15 Bullish Analysts

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 7.08% above currents $137.78 stock price. Microsoft had 28 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15500 target in Friday, July 19 report. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $14900 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Wedbush. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Deutsche Bank. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 12 report. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by BMO Capital Markets. UBS maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. Wells Fargo maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 12. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $16000 target. See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) to report $0.46 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.46 EPS. BAYRY’s profit would be $1.72B giving it 10.26 P/E if the $0.46 EPS is correct. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $18.88. About 793,200 shares traded or 40.35% up from the average. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $. The companyÂ’s Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial services and products for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses ; Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network. It has a 27.23 P/E ratio. The Company’s Intelligent Cloud segment licenses server products and cloud services, such as Microsoft SQL Server, Windows Server, Visual Studio, System Center, and related CALs, as well as Azure, a cloud platform with computing, networking, storage, database, and management services; and enterprise services, such as Premier Support and Microsoft Consulting that assist in developing, deploying, and managing Microsoft server and desktop solutions, as well as provide training and certification to developers and IT professionals on Microsoft products.

The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $137.78. About 18.71 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold Microsoft Corporation shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Mgmt Ltd Delaware invested 4.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lafayette Invests stated it has 1.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Burgundy Asset owns 3.13M shares or 3.8% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer & invested 2.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pacific Glob Investment Mngmt invested in 160,691 shares or 4.19% of the stock. Minnesota-based Northrock Prtn Lc has invested 1.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gw Henssler Limited invested in 1.35% or 125,125 shares. Wheatland Advsrs, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 53,891 shares. Chase Inv Counsel reported 44,506 shares or 2.7% of all its holdings. Letko Brosseau Assocs stated it has 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Blue Chip Prtn holds 3.77% or 134,899 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Denali Advisors Limited Co has 0.03% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,600 shares. Alleghany De holds 1.52M shares or 8.52% of its portfolio. Cap Investment Counsel holds 2.43% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 56,042 shares. Lockheed Martin stated it has 0.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $70.56 billion. The firm operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health, and Covestro divisions. It has a 10.24 P/E ratio. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.