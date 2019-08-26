$-0.46 EPS Expected for Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC); Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT) Has 2.14 Sentiment

Analysts expect Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) to report $-0.46 EPS on September, 9.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 24.32% from last quarter’s $-0.37 EPS. After having $0.63 EPS previously, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s analysts see -173.02% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.64% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $2.88. About 69,601 shares traded. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) has declined 5.28% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.28% the S&P500. Some Historical AGTC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Applied Genetic Technologies Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGTC); 30/04/2018 – 4DMT AND ROCHE L-T PACT FOR MULTIPLE AAV GENE THERAPY PRODUCTS; 30/04/2018 – 4DMT and ROCHE Expand Ophthalmology Partnership to Develop and Commercialize Multiple AAV Gene Therapy Products; 18/04/2018 – AGTC DOSES FIRST PATIENT IN PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL STUDY OF GENE THERAPY FOR TREATMENT OF X-LINKED RETINITIS PIGMENTOSA; 08/05/2018 – APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.45; 30/04/2018 – AGTC to Host Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORP AGTC.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $3.6 MLN VS $31.1 MLN; 18/04/2018 – AGTC Doses First Patient in Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Gene Therapy for the Treatment of X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa; 10/04/2018 AGTC Announces Completion of Enrollment of Phase 1 / 2 Clinical Study of Investigational Gene Therapy in Patients with X-linked; 30/05/2018 – Sirion Biotech GmbH: Next-generation AAV gene therapy from joined German forces

Lemaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in 2019 Q1.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company has market cap of $52.33 million. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology. It has a 30.64 P/E ratio. It has collaboration agreements with Biogen MA, Inc., 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics Limited, and Bionic Sight, LLC, as well as the University of Florida Research Foundation.

The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $31.05. LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2018 Sales $106M-$109M; LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2Q EPS 41c-EPS 43c; LeMaitre Vascular Divests General Surgery Product Lines

Analysts await LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $0.21 EPS.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company has market cap of $608.41 million. The firm provides angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; carotid shunts to temporarily divert or shut blood to the brain during the removal of plaque from the carotid artery in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; and powered phlebectomy devices that enable removal of varicose veins. It has a 34.12 P/E ratio. It also offers embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude blood flow; and perfusion catheters that temporarily perfuse blood and other liquids into the vasculature.