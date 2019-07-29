$0.46 EPS Expected for Apollo Investment (AINV); Quanex Building Products (NX) Shorts Up By 7.29%

Analysts expect Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) to report $0.46 EPS on August, 6 after the close.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.22% from last quarter’s $0.45 EPS. AINV’s profit would be $31.30 million giving it 8.98 P/E if the $0.46 EPS is correct. After having $0.47 EPS previously, Apollo Investment Corporation’s analysts see -2.13% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.52. About 371,804 shares traded or 21.88% up from the average. Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) has declined 6.44% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.87% the S&P500. Some Historical AINV News: 21/05/2018 – FITCH PLACES APOLLO INVESTMENT’S ‘BBB-‘ RTGS ON WATCH NEGATIVE; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Places Apollo Investment Corp. ‘BBB-‘ Rtgs On Watch Neg; 18/05/2018 – APOLLO INVESTMENT 4Q NAV/SHR $6.56; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Apollo Investment Corp. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stabl; 18/05/2018 – Apollo Investment Corp. Names Howard Widra New CEO; 18/05/2018 – APOLLO INVESTMENT CORP AINV.O – NET INVESTMENT INCOME WAS $0.15 PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Apollo Investment Corporation’s Board of Directors Approved the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirement; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Apollo Investment Corp.’s Ratings at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Stable; 18/05/2018 – APOLLO INVESTMENT CORP – HOWARD WIDRA SUCCEEDS JAMES ZELTER AS CEO; 06/03/2018 – Genesis HealthCare Closes on Previously Announced Financing Commitments

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) had an increase of 7.29% in short interest. NX’s SI was 1.93 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 7.29% from 1.80 million shares previously. With 185,300 avg volume, 10 days are for Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX)’s short sellers to cover NX’s short positions. The SI to Quanex Building Products Corporation’s float is 5.94%. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.44. About 70,270 shares traded. Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) has declined 4.78% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NX News: 05/03/2018 – Quanex Building Products’ Swings to a Profit, Net Sales Drop Slightly; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Quanex Building; 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.14; 22/04/2018 – DJ Quanex Building Products Corporatio, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NX); 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $191.7 MLN VS $195.1 MLN; 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.04; 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORP – REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AND EXPECT A “STRONG” SECOND HALF OF YEAR; 05/03/2018 Quanex Building Products 1Q EPS 14c; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 10.0C

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development firm specializing in middle market companies. The company has market cap of $1.12 billion. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It has a 16.23 P/E ratio. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.94, from 2.22 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold Quanex Building Products Corporation shares while 44 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 32.12 million shares or 1.09% less from 32.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Savings Bank invested in 179,894 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 202,089 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX). Tudor Invest Corp Et Al owns 11,283 shares. Pinebridge Investments L P holds 66,385 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc owns 35,199 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0% or 11,267 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 0% in Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX). Moreover, Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 0% invested in Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) for 106,115 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 37,388 shares. Art Llc accumulated 12,917 shares. Swiss Bankshares stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX). Blackrock Inc reported 0% stake. Alliancebernstein L P reported 25,967 shares.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the window and door industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $610.76 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Engineered Products and International Extrusion. It currently has negative earnings. It offers flexible insulating glass spacers; extruded vinyl profiles; window and door screens; and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as solar panel sealants, wood flooring, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, hardware, conservatory roof components, kitchen and bath cabinet doors and components, solar edge tapes, and other products.

