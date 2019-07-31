$0.46 EPS Expected for Alliant Energy (LNT); QCR Holdings (QCRH) Sentiment Is 2

Analysts expect Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) to report $0.46 EPS on August, 1 after the close.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 6.98% from last quarter’s $0.43 EPS. LNT’s profit would be $109.20M giving it 26.99 P/E if the $0.46 EPS is correct. After having $0.53 EPS previously, Alliant Energy Corporation’s analysts see -13.21% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $49.67. About 736,493 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) has risen 14.25% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 10/04/2018 – Alliant Energy to deliver federal tax savings to customers; 17/04/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY- PLANS TO HAVE INVESTED $1.8 BLN IN COST-COMPETITIVE RENEWABLE ENERGY BY END OF 2020; 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK OF ALLIANT, INTERSTATE POWER & LIGHT, &; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Alliant Holdings B3 Corporate Family Rating; Outlook Stable; 06/04/2018 – InsInsider [Reg]: Alliant close to Crystal & Co acquisition; 24/05/2018 – Rate freeze a win for Alliant Energy customers in Wisconsin; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Alliant Insurance Services’ Employee Benefits Group One of America’s Best Midsize Employers; 22/05/2018 – Alliant Energy Chooses D-VAR VVO™ for Distribution Grid Voltage Optimization Project; 07/03/2018 – VMD Systems lntegrators Among Alliant 2 Small Business Awardees; 17/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S

QCR Holdings Inc (QCRH) investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.95, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 54 hedge funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 27 sold and decreased stakes in QCR Holdings Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 9.13 million shares, up from 8.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding QCR Holdings Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 3 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 5 Reduced: 22 Increased: 38 New Position: 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold Alliant Energy Corporation shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Oakbrook Invests Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Guggenheim Limited Liability Co has 150,837 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Oakworth Cap stated it has 1,437 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Macquarie Gp holds 0.01% or 171,542 shares. Lynch In holds 16,195 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Aviva Public has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P holds 0.01% or 719,181 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 31,548 shares. Bartlett & Company Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). The New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.01% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). 450,171 were reported by Ameriprise Fincl Inc. Horizon Services Ltd invested in 11,480 shares or 0.37% of the stock. World Asset Management Incorporated owns 15,045 shares. Davenport & Ltd Com accumulated 5,648 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.03% stake.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding firm that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services to residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale clients in the Midwest region of the United States. The company has market cap of $11.79 billion. It operates through three divisions: Electric, Gas, and Other. It has a 22.6 P/E ratio. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company , primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail clients in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale clients in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

The stock increased 2.40% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $38.88. About 54,544 shares traded or 18.18% up from the average. QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) has declined 27.32% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.75% the S&P500. Some Historical QCRH News: 18/04/2018 – Correct: QCR Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 18/04/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS – EXCLUDING ONE-TIME MERGER-RELATED EXPENSES, QCR HOLDINGS EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ABOUT 8% ACCRETIVE TO EPS IN 2019; 18/04/2018 – QCR Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 20/03/2018 QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Plans To Acquire The Bates Companies; 18/04/2018 – QCR Holdings Will Continue to Operate SFC Bank Retaining Its Separate Charter and Brand Within the Springfield, Missouri, Market; 20/03/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS INC – IN FIRST FULL YEAR AFTER MERGER, 2019, TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE 0.3% ACCRETIVE TO EPS EXCLUDING IMPACT OF FUTURE CONSIDERATION; 18/04/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $86.7 MLN; 18/04/2018 – QCR Holdings 1Q EPS 74c; 18/04/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS INC – QCR HOLDINGS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE SFC BANK RETAINING ITS SEPARATE CHARTER AND BRAND WITHIN SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI MARKET; 20/03/2018 – QCR Holdings: Bates Transaction Expected to Close Late in 2Q or Early 3Q of 2018

QCR Holdings, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company has market cap of $612.68 million. The firm operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management divisions. It has a 12.77 P/E ratio. It accepts deposits, and invests in loans/leases and securities.

Endicott Management Co holds 14.3% of its portfolio in QCR Holdings, Inc. for 431,079 shares. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc owns 681,035 shares or 4.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Castine Capital Management Llc has 3.53% invested in the company for 335,646 shares. The Ohio-based Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. has invested 3.3% in the stock. Jacobs Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 352,756 shares.

Analysts await QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 35.38% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.65 per share. QCRH’s profit will be $13.87M for 11.05 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by QCR Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.