$-0.45 EPS Expected for Xencor, Inc. (XNCR); Smead Capital Management Trimmed American Express Co (AXP) Stake By $2.80 Million

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 2.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 25,703 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 9.39%. The Smead Capital Management Inc holds 1.12M shares with $122.61 million value, down from 1.15 million last quarter. American Express Co now has $105.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $125.86. About 3.53 million shares traded or 11.86% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA REACHES PACT WITH AIMIA-AIR CANADA; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects 2018 EPS at High-End of $6.90 to $7.30 Outlook; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 26/04/2018 – American Express closer to breaking into elusive Chinese market; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END VS 2.2 PCT AT FEB END; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services Net Write-Off Rate 2.2%; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Elevating Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO QTRLY CONSOLIDATED EXPENSES WERE $6.9 BLN, UP 9 PERCENT FROM $6.3 BLN A YEAR AGO; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel or American Express Platforms

Analysts expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to report $-0.45 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.17% from last quarter’s $-0.46 EPS. After having $1.38 EPS previously, Xencor, Inc.’s analysts see -132.61% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.29% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $45.46. About 582,394 shares traded or 113.98% up from the average. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 7.08% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 19/03/2018 XENCOR INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead IL15 Program fo; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023; 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors; 08/05/2018 – Xencor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.12 million activity. 39,400 Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) shares with value of $1.14M were bought by STAFFORD JOHN S III.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $2.56 billion. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. It has a 65.88 P/E ratio. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold Xencor, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Com invested in 0% or 13,500 shares. Citigroup stated it has 18,512 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Americas Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Voya Mngmt Lc holds 19,081 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% or 30,647 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 9,346 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 82,098 shares. Baker Bros Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.09% or 428,120 shares in its portfolio. United Services Automobile Association invested in 7,331 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Company, a Washington-based fund reported 46,263 shares. Lord Abbett And Com Limited Liability Com holds 189,783 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc reported 35,713 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De stated it has 43 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp stated it has 505,932 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Among 7 analysts covering Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Xencor Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was initiated by Raymond James. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Tuesday, February 26. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Thursday, March 21 with “Sell”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance has invested 0.66% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Greenleaf Tru holds 8,838 shares. Barton Investment invested 0.07% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Murphy Cap reported 20,614 shares stake. Chilton Capital Mgmt Lc, a Texas-based fund reported 112,297 shares. Moreover, Cypress Asset Mngmt Incorporated Tx has 0.11% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Markston stated it has 1.8% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability invested 0.27% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Greylin Invest Mangement holds 0.06% or 2,250 shares. Harbour Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio. Veritas Asset Mgmt Llp holds 6.55M shares. 6,109 are owned by Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Company. Philadelphia Com holds 0.15% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 15,889 shares. Montag Caldwell Lc has 2,400 shares. Matarin Capital Mngmt Limited Company invested in 0.3% or 37,314 shares.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71B for 15.35 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.29 million activity. Squeri Stephen J had sold 12,500 shares worth $1.29 million.