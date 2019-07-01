$0.45 EPS Expected for Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (SHLX); National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) Had 2 Bulls

Analysts expect Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) to report $0.45 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 28.57% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. SHLX’s profit would be $104.98 million giving it 11.57 P/E if the $0.45 EPS is correct. After having $0.47 EPS previously, Shell Midstream Partners, L.P.’s analysts see -4.26% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.82. About 285,283 shares traded. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) has declined 11.52% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical SHLX News: 10/05/2018 – Shell Midstream to buy Shell stake in Amberjack pipeline for $1.22 bln; 03/05/2018 – SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – ZYDECO MAINLINE VOLUMES WERE 471 KBPD IN CURRENT QUARTER, COMPARED TO 649 KBPD IN PRIOR QUARTER; 03/05/2018 – Shell Midstream Partners 1Q EPS 18c; 10/05/2018 – SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – PLANS TO FUND THIS ACQUISITION WITH BORROWINGS UNDER EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES; 10/05/2018 – Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. Announces Largest Acquisition to Date; 03/05/2018 – Shell Midstream Partners 1Q Rev $99.6M; 26/04/2018 – SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P. DECLARES 4.5% BOOST IN QTRLY DIS; 03/05/2018 – SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q EPU 18C, EST. 18C; 19/03/2018 – Shell Midstream Completes Integrity Project for Zydeco Pipeline; 10/05/2018 – SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – ENTERED INTO A PURCHASE AND SALE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SHELL’S OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN AMBERJACK PIPELINE COMPANY LLC

Among 2 analysts covering National Cinemedia (NASDAQ:NCMI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. National Cinemedia had 5 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Wedbush to “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. See National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) latest ratings:

19/06/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Buy New Target: $8 Upgrade

19/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Wedbush 8.0000

01/03/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Hold Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $9.75 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Hold Maintain

Among 2 analysts covering Shell Midstream (NYSE:SHLX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Shell Midstream had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 22 by Stifel Nicolaus.

More notable recent Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Zydeco Announces Successful Open Season With New Commitments – GlobeNewswire” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Shell Midstream: Mixed Emotions On Results – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Constituent Changes to The Cushing® Utility Index – PRNewswire” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About PacWest Bancorp (PACW) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. 1st Quarter 2019 Unaudited Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.86 billion. The Company’s crude oil pipeline systems include approximately 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system to Texas and Louisiana; a 174-mile offshore Gulf of Mexico corridor pipeline that transports medium sour crude from producers in eastern Garden Bank and Keathley Canyon blocks; and Odyssey pipeline system covering approximately 106-miles, which transports crude oil in the offshore eastern Gulf of Mexico to markets in Louisiana. It has a 11.72 P/E ratio. The firm also has interests in a 367-mile Gulf of Mexico offshore pipeline that transports crude oil to Texas and Louisiana; a 71-mile crude oil pipeline that provides transportation for various oil producers in the eastern Gulf of Mexico; and Endymion pipeline system, an 89-mile crude oil pipeline that offers transportation for various oil producers in the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

National CineMedia, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an in-theatre digital media network in North America. The company has market cap of $522.77 million. The firm produces and distributes various versions of FirstLook, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show on movie screens; sells advertising on its lobby entertainment network; and various forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies. It has a 17.51 P/E ratio. It also sells online and mobile advertising through its Cinema Accelerator digital product and mobile app, including Movie Night Out.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 8 investors sold National CineMedia, Inc. shares while 42 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 66.80 million shares or 0.82% more from 66.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancorp Of Canada accumulated 7,000 shares or 0% of the stock. California-based Charles Schwab Inv has invested 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). The New York-based American Intll Grp has invested 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Parametric Assocs Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company owns 31,546 shares. Us Bancshares De has 0% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Mondrian Invest Ltd reported 0.15% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 367,180 shares. Petrus Tru Lta holds 17,630 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 59,976 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors invested in 1,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley reported 17,537 shares. 1.02M are owned by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Co. Dorsey Wright reported 0% stake. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 141,760 shares.