$0.45 EPS Expected for OFG Bancorp (OFG); Shorts at Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) Raised By 70.18%

Analysts expect OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) to report $0.45 EPS on October, 18.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 7.14% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. OFG’s profit would be $23.11 million giving it 12.30 P/E if the $0.45 EPS is correct. After having $0.43 EPS previously, OFG Bancorp’s analysts see 4.65% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $22.14. About 249,678 shares traded. OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) has risen 37.57% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.57% the S&P500. Some Historical OFG News: 23/03/2018 – OFG Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL ADDED SRC, OFG, FBP IN 1Q: 13F; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Oriental Bank of Commerce drags Mittal Corp to NCLT – Economic Times; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Oriental Bank Of Commerce drags Lotus Auto to NCLT – Economic Times; 03/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp Initiates Digital Site for Annual Report; 05/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp to Report 1Q18 Results and Hold Call on Friday, April 20, 2018; 20/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp Reports 1Q18 Results; 09/03/2018 ORIENTAL BANK OF COMMERCE LTD ORBC.NS SAYS RAISES ONE YEAR MCLR TO 8.50 PCT FROM 8.35 PCT; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q CET1 RATIO 14.6%; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 5.22%

Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) had an increase of 70.18% in short interest. FLGT’s SI was 9,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 70.18% from 5,700 shares previously. With 14,600 avg volume, 1 days are for Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s short sellers to cover FLGT’s short positions. The SI to Fulgent Genetics Inc’s float is 0.18%. The stock decreased 7.42% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $10.23. About 81,508 shares traded or 2.58% up from the average. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) has risen 37.04% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.04% the S&P500. Some Historical FLGT News: 07/05/2018 – Fulgent Genetics 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 22/04/2018 DJ Fulgent Genetics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLGT); 07/05/2018 – Fulgent Genetics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c

More notable recent Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Share Price Increased 235% – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Elon Musk unveils new Mars rocket prototype, expects missions in months – Nasdaq” published on September 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Boeing omitted safeguards on 737 MAX that were used on military jet -WSJ – Nasdaq” on September 29, 2019. More interesting news about Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Greenback Remains Firm – Nasdaq” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “‘System is not broken’ after 737 MAX crashes -review panel chair – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., a technology company, focuses on providing genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The company has market cap of $189.11 million. The companyÂ’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily serves hospitals and medical institutions.

Investors sentiment is 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 19 investors sold OFG Bancorp shares while 44 reduced holdings. only 20 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 43.91 million shares or 1.63% more from 43.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Financial reported 1.83 million shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 74,874 shares. 82,788 were reported by Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Moreover, Clarivest Asset Mgmt has 0.04% invested in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) for 93,532 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 242,218 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 67,679 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 1.51 million shares. Zebra Capital Management Ltd Co invested 0.11% of its portfolio in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 271,772 shares. Advisory Network Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 1,200 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). Alyeska Invest Group Incorporated Lp has invested 0.04% in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company holds 42,594 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) for 2,320 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0% of its portfolio in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG).

More notable recent OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Just 3 Days Before OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “OFG Bancorp to Report 3Q19 Results and Hold Call on Monday, October 21, 2019 – Business Wire” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Selling OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “OFG Bancorp to Acquire Scotiabank Operations in Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands – Business Wire” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services primarily in Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $1.14 billion. It operates in three divisions: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. It has a 12.83 P/E ratio. The firm offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; mortgage, commercial, consumer, and auto lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial service, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.