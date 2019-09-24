$0.45 EPS Expected for OFG Bancorp (OFG); Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has Raised By $9.22 Million Its Comerica (CMA) Holding

Analysts expect OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) to report $0.45 EPS on October, 18.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 7.14% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. OFG’s profit would be $23.12M giving it 12.39 P/E if the $0.45 EPS is correct. After having $0.43 EPS previously, OFG Bancorp’s analysts see 4.65% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.31. About 282,250 shares traded. OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) has risen 37.57% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.57% the S&P500. Some Historical OFG News: 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oriental Bank of Commerce for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 20/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp Reports 1Q18 Results; 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in OFG Bancorp; 05/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp to Report 1Q18 Results and Hold Call on Friday, April 20, 2018; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL ADDED SRC, OFG, FBP IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp Initiates Digital Site for Annual Report; 03/04/2018 – MAGNUM VENTURES LTD MGNM.NS – RESTRUCTURING PROPOSAL FOR DEBT OF 2.66 BLN RUPEES ASSIGNED TO ALCHEMIST ASSET RECONSTRUCTION BY ORIENTAL BANK, OTHERS; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Oriental Bank Of Commerce drags Lotus Auto to NCLT – Economic Times; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 5.22%, EST. 5.03%

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased Comerica Inc (CMA) stake by 12.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired 128,042 shares as Comerica Inc (CMA)’s stock declined 4.92%. The Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 1.17M shares with $84.80M value, up from 1.04 million last quarter. Comerica Inc now has $9.83B valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $65.81. About 1.07 million shares traded. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 24.24% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 12/04/2018 – COMERICA INC CMA.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $99; 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees 2Q Provision for Credit Losses Higher Vs. 1Q; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – QTRLY SHR $1.59; 19/03/2018 – Sunita Patel Named President of Comerica Bank’s Technology and Life Sciences Division; 29/05/2018 – Comerica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Comerica Bank Selects Steve Richins to Lead its Arizona Market; 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees 2Q Noninterest Expenses Modesly Lower Vs. 1Q; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.41%; 21/03/2018 – Comerica Bank Raises Prime Rate; 23/04/2018 – COMERICA INC CMA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $98

Investors sentiment is 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 19 investors sold OFG Bancorp shares while 44 reduced holdings. only 20 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 43.91 million shares or 1.63% more from 43.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services primarily in Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $1.15 billion. It operates in three divisions: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. It has a 12.93 P/E ratio. The firm offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; mortgage, commercial, consumer, and auto lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial service, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Among 10 analysts covering Comerica (NYSE:CMA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 10% are positive. Comerica has $87 highest and $6700 lowest target. $77.75’s average target is 18.14% above currents $65.81 stock price. Comerica had 18 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, April 4. Jefferies downgraded Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $84 target. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Thursday, September 12 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) earned “In-Line” rating by Evercore on Thursday, July 18. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, September 10 report. Wedbush maintained Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) on Thursday, August 22 with “Neutral” rating. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by FBR Capital. As per Tuesday, September 10, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) stake by 222,725 shares to 188,081 valued at $69.24M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) stake by 89,893 shares and now owns 727,754 shares. Kt Corp (NYSE:KT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold CMA shares while 164 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 124.03 million shares or 0.67% more from 123.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.