$0.45 EPS Expected for Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANY); Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, March 1. See Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) latest ratings:

28/06/2019 Broker: Dickinson and Company Common Stock Rating: Raymond James New Target: $265.0000 288.0000

21/06/2019 Broker: Argus Research Rating: Buy New Target: $290 Maintain

05/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: Dickinson and Company Common Stock Rating: Keybanc New Target: $273.0000 262.0000

15/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $260 New Target: $266 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: William Blair Rating: Buy Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $290 New Target: $280 Maintain

02/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Analysts expect Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) to report $0.45 EPS on July, 26.NSANY’s profit would be $881.27 million giving it 7.90 P/E if the $0.45 EPS is correct. After having $0.28 EPS previously, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.’s analysts see 60.71% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.22. About 28,098 shares traded. Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. The company has market cap of $27.85 billion. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. It has a 4.27 P/E ratio. The firm offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold Becton, Dickinson and Company shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sustainable Growth Advisers L P holds 2.11% or 763,531 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Brinker Incorporated has 0.36% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Connors Investor Serv holds 1.43% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 42,173 shares. Confluence Inv Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moreover, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Inc has 1.62% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). British Columbia Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.21% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). First Bankshares Of Mount Dora Svcs stated it has 2.04% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Joel Isaacson And Limited Liability Company stated it has 8,853 shares. Motco has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moreover, Davidson Invest Advisors has 1.06% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Tiedemann Advisors Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 8,831 shares. First Manhattan owns 26,278 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Northeast Inv stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Lpl Fin Limited Liability Co reported 0.03% stake. 2,242 were reported by Mai Mgmt.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, makes, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company has market cap of $67.59 billion. It operates in two divisions, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. It has a 76.41 P/E ratio. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and IV sets for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laproscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

The stock increased 0.54% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $254.84. About 334,263 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

