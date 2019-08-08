$-0.45 EPS Expected for Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT); Monotype Imaging Holdings (TYPE) Sellers Decreased By 18.69% Their Shorts

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TYPE) had a decrease of 18.69% in short interest. TYPE’s SI was 426,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 18.69% from 524,800 shares previously. With 352,600 avg volume, 1 days are for Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TYPE)’s short sellers to cover TYPE’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.84. About 395,727 shares traded. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has declined 1.38% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.38% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.47 — $0.52; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE OF $243.0 MLN – $251.0 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Brand Marketers and Creative Professionals to “Trigger” Digital Transformation at TYPO Berlin 2018; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $0.10 — $0.15; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 Adj EPS 47c-Adj EPS 52c; 13/03/2018 – Meet Monotype’s New Modern Branding Typefaces: Madera and Unitext; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 13/03/2018 – Meet Monotype’s New Modern Branding Typefaces: Madera and Unitext; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC TYPE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $247.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts expect Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) to report $-0.45 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $-0.6 EPS. After having $-0.48 EPS previously, Microbot Medical Inc.’s analysts see -6.25% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.07. About 11,120 shares traded. Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) has declined 24.11% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MBOT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Microbot Medical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBOT); 23/05/2018 – Microbot Medical Announces Receiving a Notification of Granting a Patent Right for its ViRob™ Technology Platform in China; 15/05/2018 – MICROBOT MEDICAL INC QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.03; 12/04/2018 – Microbot Medical’s Self-Cleaning Shunt Awarded a Grant by the European Commission; 29/05/2018 – Microbot Medical Announces Successful Completion of Pre-Clinical Study Performed at Washington University in St. Louis; 12/04/2018 – MICROBOT MEDICAL-BELIEVES WILL REACH ANTICIPATED DEVELOPMENT MILESTONES FOR SELF-CLEANING SHUNT, SUBMISSION WITH FDA IN LATE 2018/EARLY 2019; 23/05/2018 – Microbot Medical Announces Receiving a Notification of Granting a Patent Right for Its ViRob(TM) Technology Platform in China; 16/04/2018 – MICROBOT MEDICAL TO BUY NOVEL TECHNOLOGY FROM CARDIOSERT; 09/05/2018 – Microbot Medical Announces Receiving Notice of Allowance for a U.S. Patent covering its Self-Cleaning Shunt (SCS)™ Device; 12/04/2018 – Microbot Medical’s Self-Cleaning Shunt Awarded a Grant by the European Commission

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company has market cap of $795.59 million. The firm offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It has a 32.52 P/E ratio. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 36.14 million shares or 2.31% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lapides Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 106,300 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker owns 100 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc owns 17,562 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0% or 62,500 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 60,252 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Comm The holds 0% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 27,470 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada has invested 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 61,121 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.01% stake. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Company invested in 0.03% or 52,100 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 62,279 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ls Advsr holds 0% or 1,275 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 70,207 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 15,400 shares. Arrowstreet Cap L P invested in 0% or 84,014 shares.

