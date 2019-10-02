$0.45 EPS Expected for Logitech International S.A. (LOGI); Tuesday Morning Has 0.88 Sentiment

Analysts expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to report $0.45 EPS on October, 28.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 7.14% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. LOGI’s profit would be $75.09 million giving it 21.80 P/E if the $0.45 EPS is correct. After having $0.32 EPS previously, Logitech International S.A.’s analysts see 40.63% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.51% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $39.24. About 73,662 shares traded. Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) has declined 10.23% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGI News: 27/03/2018 – CFO Pilette Disposes 322 Of Logitech International SA; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH FY NET INCOME $208.5M; 05/03/2018 – Logitech Reaffirms FY18 Sales Growth View of 12%-14%; 02/05/2018 – Logitech 4Q EPS 20c; 06/03/2018 – LOGITECH CEO TELLS REUTERS SEES LOW PROBABILITY OF LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH FY SALES $2.57B, EST. $2.53B; 06/03/2018 – Logitech CEO says big acquisitions unlikely as it targets sustained growth; 05/03/2018 Logitech Forecasts Continued Robust Growth for Fiscal Year 2019; 15/03/2018 – Logitech G Unveils New PC Gaming Speaker and Mechanical Keyboard With LIGHTSYNC

Tuesday Morning Corp (TUES) investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.36, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 21 active investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 24 trimmed and sold holdings in Tuesday Morning Corp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 26.84 million shares, down from 28.35 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Tuesday Morning Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 17 Increased: 10 New Position: 11.

Grace & White Inc Ny holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Tuesday Morning Corporation for 2.36 million shares. Awm Investment Company Inc. owns 1.05 million shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture has 0.21% invested in the company for 163,709 shares. The Massachusetts-based Portolan Capital Management Llc has invested 0.07% in the stock. Schneider Capital Management Corp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 159,851 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $679,964 activity.

Analysts await Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.17 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Tuesday Morning Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.04% EPS growth.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as a retailer of upscale decorative home accessories, housewares, seasonal goods, and gifts in the United States. The company has market cap of $75.51 million. The firm offers various products, such as home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, and seasonal dÃ©cor. It currently has negative earnings. It operates approximately 720 stores in 40 states.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold Logitech International S.A. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 52.21 million shares or 4.40% more from 50.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Service Network Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Fincl has invested 0.03% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) for 61 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 1,001 shares. Amp Cap Ltd invested in 6,778 shares or 0% of the stock. Driehaus Cap Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Ameriprise has 0% invested in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Macquarie Grp Incorporated Ltd invested in 0% or 50,734 shares. Trexquant L P accumulated 5,051 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) for 26,155 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia has invested 0% of its portfolio in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Vanguard Gp has invested 0.01% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0.13% or 5.63M shares in its portfolio. Opus Capital Gp Lc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Moreover, Mckinley Management Ltd Delaware has 0.05% invested in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Logitech International S.A., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.55 billion. The firm offers portable wireless Bluetooth speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups. It has a 25.15 P/E ratio. It also provides keyboards and covers for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices; pointing devices, such as PC and Mac-related mice, touchpads, and presenters; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combos; PC Webcams; and remote control and home automation products.