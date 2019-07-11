$0.45 EPS Expected for Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP); Shorts at Ncs Multistage Holdings (NCSM) Raised By 0.8%

Analysts expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to report $0.45 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.38 EPS change or 542.86% from last quarter’s $0.07 EPS. CPLP’s profit would be $8.63 million giving it 6.13 P/E if the $0.45 EPS is correct. After having $-0.10 EPS previously, Capital Product Partners L.P.’s analysts see -550.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.04. About 69,091 shares traded. Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) has declined 16.33% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CPLP News: 30/04/2018 – Capital Product Partners 1Q EPS 2c; 30/04/2018 – CAPITAL PRODUCT 1Q REV. $65.5M, EST. $58.9M; 30/04/2018 – CAPITAL PRODUCT 1Q EPU 2C; 05/03/2018 Capital Product Partners L.P. Announces Filing of Form 20-F With the SEC; 07/05/2018 – Capital Product Partners L.P. Completes Acquisition Of The M/T ‘Anikitos’; 30/04/2018 – Capital Product Partners 1Q Rev $65.5M; 18/04/2018 – Capital Product Partners L.P. Announces Cash Distribution

Ncs Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) had an increase of 0.8% in short interest. NCSM’s SI was 1.86 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.8% from 1.84 million shares previously. With 54,200 avg volume, 34 days are for Ncs Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM)’s short sellers to cover NCSM’s short positions. The SI to Ncs Multistage Holdings Inc’s float is 15.56%. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.24. About 3,164 shares traded. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) has declined 81.90% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NCSM News: 07/05/2018 – NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS INC NCSM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 35 TO 45 PCT; 07/05/2018 – NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ANNUAL REVENUES IN 2018 WILL GROW BY 35% – 45%; 15/05/2018 – Sapience Investments Buys 1.2% of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc; 07/05/2018 – NCS Multistage 1Q EPS 23c; 08/03/2018 – NCS Multistage Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 8c; 24/04/2018 – NCS Multistage Holdings Closes Above 200-Day MA: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – NCS Multistage 1Q Adj EPS 21c; 08/03/2018 – NCS Multistage Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 1c; 07/05/2018 – NCS Multistage 1Q Rev $70.7M; 09/05/2018 – NCS Multistage Holdings Closes Below 50-Day MA: Technicals

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $140.89 million. The companyÂ’s products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, and ballshift sliding sleeves. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides advisory services to clients on completion creates and field development strategies.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company has market cap of $211.77 million. It transports a range of cargoes, including crude oil; refined oil products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel, and edible oils; chemicals, such as ethanol; and dry cargo and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, the firm owned a fleet of 36 vessels, which consisted of 4 Suezmax crude oil tankers, 21 medium range product tankers, 10 post-panamax container vessels, and 1 capesize bulk carrier.