$0.45 EPS Expected for Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP); Community Bank System (CBU) Has 1.15 Sentiment

Analysts expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to report $0.45 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.38 EPS change or 542.86% from last quarter’s $0.07 EPS. CPLP’s profit would be $8.18 million giving it 5.77 P/E if the $0.45 EPS is correct. After having $-0.10 EPS previously, Capital Product Partners L.P.’s analysts see -550.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.39. About 20,815 shares traded. Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) has declined 16.33% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CPLP News: 18/04/2018 – Capital Product Partners L.P. Announces Cash Distribution; 05/03/2018 Capital Product Partners L.P. Announces Filing of Form 20-F With the SEC; 30/04/2018 – CAPITAL PRODUCT 1Q EPU 2C; 30/04/2018 – Capital Product Partners 1Q Rev $65.5M; 30/04/2018 – Capital Product Partners 1Q EPS 2c; 07/05/2018 – Capital Product Partners L.P. Completes Acquisition Of The M/T ‘Anikitos’; 30/04/2018 – CAPITAL PRODUCT 1Q REV. $65.5M, EST. $58.9M

Community Bank System Inc (CBU) investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 71 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 62 sold and reduced their holdings in Community Bank System Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 36.39 million shares, down from 36.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Community Bank System Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 53 Increased: 58 New Position: 13.

More notable recent Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Is Container Shipping Market Less Turbulent Than Headlines Imply? – Benzinga” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Shipping eyes turn to Marine Money Week in NYC – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “New Strong Sell Stocks for June 17th – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Capital Product Partners L.P. Announces the Effective Date of Its One-For-Seven Reverse Unit Split – GlobeNewswire” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 04, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company has market cap of $188.87 million. It transports a range of cargoes, including crude oil; refined oil products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel, and edible oils; chemicals, such as ethanol; and dry cargo and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, the firm owned a fleet of 36 vessels, which consisted of 4 Suezmax crude oil tankers, 21 medium range product tankers, 10 post-panamax container vessels, and 1 capesize bulk carrier.

The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $65.55. About 17,114 shares traded. Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) has risen 7.58% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 17/05/2018 – Community Bank Announces the Conversion of Progressive Bank Offices During the Weekend of May 18th; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – JOSEPH SUTARIS HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO OF COMPANY AND BANK, SUCCEEDING SCOTT KINGSLEY; 07/05/2018 – United Community Bank Recognized for Highest Customer Satisfaction in Southeast by J.D. Power; 23/03/2018 – Community Bank System Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – SCOTT KINGSLEY HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND COO EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 08/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood; 24/04/2018 – Community Bank System 1Q Net $40.1M

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $706,076 activity.

Community Bank System, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. The company has market cap of $3.38 billion. It operates through three divisions: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. It has a 20.11 P/E ratio. The firm offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

More notable recent Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Investigate Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) At US$65.63? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About FirstService Corporation (FSV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Community Bank System Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – PRNewswire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Shareholders Are Loving Community Bank System, Inc.’s (NYSE:CBU) 2.4% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Ardagh Group S.A. (ARD) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Community Financial Services Group Llc holds 2.35% of its portfolio in Community Bank System, Inc. for 115,289 shares. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owns 155,896 shares or 1.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Walthausen & Co. Llc has 0.92% invested in the company for 117,894 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Berkshire Asset Management Llc Pa has invested 0.89% in the stock. Minerva Advisors Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 16,772 shares.