$0.45 EPS Expected for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA); Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) Shorts Increased By 6.42%

Analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to report $0.45 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 40.63% from last quarter’s $0.32 EPS. AXTA’s profit would be $104.98 million giving it 16.91 P/E if the $0.45 EPS is correct. After having $0.52 EPS previously, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s analysts see -13.46% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $30.44. About 3.06 million shares traded or 30.86% up from the average. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) has declined 1.82% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical AXTA News: 25/04/2018 – Axalta Coating Systems 1Q Rev $1.17B; 03/04/2018 – Axalta is First to Offer Online I-CAR Professional Development Program Credit Hours; 16/05/2018 – Axalta Expands Industrial Wood Manufacturing Capability; 03/05/2018 – Axalta’s Cromax Refinish Coatings Bring Art to Life at New York Exhibition; 25/04/2018 – AXALTA SEES 3% 2018 SALES GAIN FROM FX, UP FROM 2% FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – AXALTA EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ; 06/04/2018 – Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) on Watch Amid Rumors; 23/05/2018 – LP Building Products Featured on the No. 88 Axalta Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Charlotte Motor Speedway; 28/03/2018 – AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD AXTA.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $33 TARGET PRICE

Good Times Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:GTIM) had an increase of 6.42% in short interest. GTIM’s SI was 46,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 6.42% from 43,600 shares previously. With 24,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Good Times Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:GTIM)’s short sellers to cover GTIM’s short positions. The SI to Good Times Restaurants Inc’s float is 0.41%. The stock increased 14.02% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1.87. About 16,629 shares traded. Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) has declined 56.19% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GTIM News: 03/04/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY GOOD TIMES’ SAME STORE SALES INCREASE 7.1%; 13/03/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS – STETSON AND JOBSON TO AMEND SCHEDULE 13D/A FILING TO PROVIDE THEY NO LONGER INTEND TO VOTE FOR CHANGE IN BOARD COMPOSITION; 03/04/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INC – BAD DADDY’S SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 0.2% DURING QUARTER; 13/03/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS – WILL REDUCE NUMBER OF ITS DIRECTORS FROM SEVEN TO FIVE PRIOR TO 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 03/04/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INC – ON TRACK FOR FIVE ADDITIONAL NEW BAD DADDY’S THIS YEAR; 13/03/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS – WITH SUPPORT OF DELTA PARTNERS AND REIT REDUX, TO ALSO NOMINATE FOR ELECTION AS MEMBERS OF ITS BOARD, CEO BOYD HOBACK; 13/03/2018 – GOOD TIMES – EXECUTION OF AGREEMENT SHALL DISCHARGE OTHER OF ALL CLAIMS, LIABILITIES ARISING FROM ACTIONS OCCURRING BETWEEN OCT 2017 & AGREEMENT DATE; 10/05/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.03; 13/03/2018 – Good Times Restaurants Inc. Announces Agreement With Principal Hldrs and Former Directors; 13/03/2018 – Good Times Restaurant Will Nominate 5 New Directors With the Support of Delta Partners and REIT Redux

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.4 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 0.63 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 2 investors sold Good Times Restaurants Inc. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 1.52 million shares or 20.62% less from 1.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company invested in 239,453 shares. 110,300 are owned by Bridgeway Capital Management. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested in 0% or 25,096 shares. Northern Corp invested in 0% or 20,252 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn invested in 0% or 133 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 22,512 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P has invested 0% in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 0% stake. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De reported 0% in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM). Manatuck Hill Prtn Lc reported 0.39% stake. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 56,983 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM). Vanguard Group Inc accumulated 0% or 472,865 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 8,452 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Good Times Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company has market cap of $23.45 million. As of September 27, 2016, it operated 20 company-owned and 7 joint venture drive-thru fast food hamburger restaurants in Colorado, as well as 10 franchises in Colorado and Wyoming under the Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard name; 9 company-owned full-service upscale casual dining restaurants under the Bad DaddyÂ’s Burger Bar name in Colorado; and 4 company-owned and 3 joint venture full-service upscale casual dining restaurants in North Carolina, as well as 2 franchises in South Carolina and Tennessee under the Bad DaddyÂ’s Burger Bar name. It currently has negative earnings.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, makes, markets, and distributes coatings primarily for the transportation industry. The company has market cap of $7.10 billion. It operates through two divisions, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. It has a 35.64 P/E ratio. The Performance Coatings segment offers various water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment maker dealership body shops.

Among 8 analysts covering Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Common Shares (NYSE:AXTA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Common Shares has $35 highest and $2700 lowest target. $32’s average target is 5.12% above currents $30.44 stock price. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Common Shares had 11 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, June 19. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, July 26 by Nomura. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 26 by JP Morgan. The stock of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Nomura. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of AXTA in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Seaport Global given on Wednesday, June 19. The company was maintained on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, June 21.