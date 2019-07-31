$0.44 EPS Expected for Univar Inc. (UNVR); Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NCA) Has 1.8 Sentiment

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Inc (NCA) investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.66, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 18 active investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 10 sold and decreased their stock positions in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 2.93 million shares, up from 2.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 6 Increased: 12 New Position: 6.

Analysts expect Univar Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) to report $0.44 EPS on August, 5 before the open.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 6.38% from last quarter’s $0.47 EPS. UNVR’s profit would be $74.68 million giving it 12.70 P/E if the $0.44 EPS is correct. After having $0.33 EPS previously, Univar Inc.’s analysts see 33.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $22.36. About 1.16 million shares traded. Univar Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) has declined 18.18% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.61% the S&P500. Some Historical UNVR News: 08/05/2018 – Univar Announces Agreement To Acquire Earthoil; 09/05/2018 – UNIVAR NAMES DAVID JUKES AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 02/05/2018 – Univar Inc. Appoints Kerry J. Preete as Independent Director; 10/05/2018 – Univar Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.65-Adj EPS $1.85; 10/05/2018 – Univar 1Q EPS 46c; 30/05/2018 – Univar Specialty Consumables to Distribute Purdy Professional Paint Tools; 10/05/2018 – Univar: On Track for Low-Double-Digit Adjusted Ebitda Growth in 2018; 07/05/2018 – Univar Opens New Technical Excellence Center in Milan; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Adds Univar, Exits Deckers Outdoor, Buys More IAC: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Univar Appoints David Jukes As President And CEO

The stock increased 1.65% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.47. About 41,130 shares traded. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NCA) has risen 4.46% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.03% the S&P500.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $294.11 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 36.23 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of California.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. for 168,148 shares. First Foundation Advisors owns 708,840 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Winfield Associates Inc. has 0.23% invested in the company for 44,500 shares. The Virginia-based 1607 Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.17% in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 210,736 shares.

Univar Inc. distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.80 billion. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seed, micronutrients, macronutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feed; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment. It has a 75.03 P/E ratio. The firm also provides organic, inorganic, and polymer chemistries; enzymes, surfactants, solvents, dispersants, thickeners, bleaching aides, builders, chelants, alkalis, and other chemicals for the manufacturing of cleaning products; resins, pigments, solvents, thickeners, dispersants, and other additives; and epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxides, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines.