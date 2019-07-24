$0.44 EPS Expected for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO); Greenwich Wealth Management Boosted Centene Dek (CNC) Holding

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased Centene Corp Dek (CNC) stake by 100% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc acquired 38,561 shares as Centene Corp Dek (CNC)’s stock declined 14.54%. The Greenwich Wealth Management Llc holds 77,123 shares with $4.10M value, up from 38,562 last quarter. Centene Corp Dek now has $22.33B valuation. The stock increased 2.03% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $53.62. About 5.56 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.91; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH

Analysts expect Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) to report $0.44 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 16.98% from last quarter’s $0.53 EPS. TWO’s profit would be $120.08M giving it 7.64 P/E if the $0.44 EPS is correct. After having $0.49 EPS previously, Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s analysts see -10.20% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.44. About 2.19M shares traded. Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) has declined 15.13% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TWO News: 26/04/2018 – TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, ALL SENIOR MANAGEMENT POSITIONS WILL CONTINUE TO BE LED BY TWO HARBORS’ PERSONNEL; 26/04/2018 – Two Harbors Investment Corp. Announces Definitive Agreement To Acquire CYS Investments, Inc; 08/05/2018 – Two Harbors 1Q Net $334.8M; 08/05/2018 – TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY GAAP NET INCOME OF $1.83 PER WEIGHTED AVERAGE BASIC COMMON SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Two Harbors 1Q EPS $1.69; 08/05/2018 – TWO HARBORS 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $97.5M, EST. $99.2M; 26/04/2018 – Two Harbors, CYS Expect Deal to Close in Third Quarter; 08/05/2018 – TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY CORE EARNINGS OF $0.46 PER WEIGHTED AVERAGE BASIC COMMON SHARE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Two Harbors Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWO); 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to one class of notes issued by GPMT 2018-FL1, Ltd

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Capital Mgmt owns 0.34% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 129,030 shares. Wright Investors invested in 33,721 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, Germany-based fund reported 22,023 shares. Enterprise Financial Service Corp stated it has 893 shares. First Allied Advisory Service invested in 0.01% or 5,159 shares. 177,063 are held by Nomura Holding Incorporated. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation holds 0.08% or 948,624 shares. Holderness Invs holds 0.14% or 5,650 shares. Cornercap Counsel, Georgia-based fund reported 58,910 shares. Quantbot Technology Lp holds 1.14% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 224,834 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership accumulated 703,396 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 167,299 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Guardian Life Insur Communications Of America holds 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 1,191 shares. Goldman Sachs Group has 0.04% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Axon LP reported 157,300 shares stake.

Among 6 analysts covering Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Centene Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, May 10. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) on Friday, March 29 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 12 report.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, commercial real estate assets, and other financial assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.67 billion. The companyÂ’s target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and non-agency RMBS collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM mortgage loans, and subprime mortgage loans. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s target assets also comprise floating and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and certain non-hedging transactions.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold Two Harbors Investment Corp. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 63,826 shares or 107.56% more from 30,750 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Prudential Public Lc has invested 0% in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO). Ruggie Capital Gp invested 0.02% in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO). Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Adv stated it has 12,850 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 sales for $1.53 million activity. 16,073 shares were sold by Sandberg Rebecca B, worth $232,519. Shares for $839,095 were sold by ROTH WILLIAM on Monday, January 28. SIERING THOMAS also bought $48,290 worth of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) shares. 5,645 Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) shares with value of $81,707 were sold by RISKEY MARY KATHRYN. Shares for $421,368 were sold by Farrell Brad.