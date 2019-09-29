$0.44 EPS Expected for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (TSC); Philip Morris International Has 0.78 Sentiment

Analysts expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to report $0.44 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 6.38% from last quarter’s $0.47 EPS. TSC’s profit would be $12.90M giving it 12.06 P/E if the $0.44 EPS is correct. After having $0.47 EPS previously, TriState Capital Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -6.38% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $21.23. About 53,546 shares traded. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has declined 27.71% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TSC News: 20/04/2018 – TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC TSC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q Rev $37.3M; 24/05/2018 – TriState Capital Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 16 Days; 20/04/2018 – DJ TriState Capital Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSC); 13/03/2018 TriState Cap Commences Perpetual Preferred Stk Offering; 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$64.2 MLN VS LOSS HK$84.1 MLN; 22/05/2018 – TriState Cap Announces Public Offering of Common Stk by Selling Hldrs; 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY REVENUE HK$1.92 BLN VS HK$2.25 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Advisers Trust Buys 1.2% of TriState Capital; 14/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Tristate Holdings Ltd

Philip Morris International Inc (PM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 438 funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 563 trimmed and sold stock positions in Philip Morris International Inc. The funds in our database now have: 1.12 billion shares, up from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Philip Morris International Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 31 to 21 for a decrease of 10. Sold All: 58 Reduced: 505 Increased: 345 New Position: 93.

Among 2 analysts covering TriState Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:TSC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. TriState Capital Holdings has $2700 highest and $2400 lowest target. $25.50’s average target is 20.11% above currents $21.23 stock price. TriState Capital Holdings had 4 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 29 by Raymond James.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.97 million activity. $74,574 worth of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) shares were bought by RIDDLE TIMOTHY J. 2,000 TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) shares with value of $50,000 were bought by Seidel Richard B.. Casey Helen Hanna bought $500,000 worth of stock. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $100,000 was made by Dolan James J. on Tuesday, May 21. Demas David J had bought 1,000 shares worth $26,400. The insider GETZ JAMES F bought $494,588. The insider Bonvenuto David L bought $95,175.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 11 investors sold TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.66 million shares or 0.77% less from 20.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 304,500 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) owns 1,384 shares. Interest Grp Incorporated Incorporated reported 15,532 shares stake. Aperio Grp Lc holds 1,194 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd reported 25,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) for 1,282 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 2,742 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md invested in 12,388 shares. Illinois-based First Tru Advsr L P has invested 0% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Zacks Invest, a Illinois-based fund reported 36,502 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 19,639 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Hsbc Plc accumulated 96,114 shares or 0% of the stock. Heartland Advisors owns 451,025 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp owns 315,693 shares.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $622.59 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Bank and Investment Management. It has a 11.06 P/E ratio. The Company’s deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontoryÂ’s certificate of deposit account registry service and insured cash sweep services.

Philip Morris International Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. The company has market cap of $116.89 billion. The Company’s portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Merit, Parliament, Virginia S., L&M, Philip Morris, Bond Street, Chesterfield, Lark, Muratti, Next, and Red & White. It has a 14.96 P/E ratio. The firm also owns various cigarette brands, such as Dji Sam Soe, Sampoerna, and U Mild in Indonesia; Champion, Fortune, and Jackpot in the Philippines; Apollo-Soyuz and Optima in Russia; Morven Gold in Pakistan; Boston in Colombia; Belmont, Canadian Classics, and Number 7 in Canada; f6 in Germany; Delicados in Mexico; Assos in Greece; and Petra in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd holds 17.04% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. for 9.17 million shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag owns 16.74 million shares or 11.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Troy Asset Management Ltd has 7.19% invested in the company for 2.19 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Fundsmith Llp has invested 6.25% in the stock. Fayez Sarofim & Co, a Texas-based fund reported 13.86 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $75.13. About 4.00M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) has declined 3.47% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 13.71 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.