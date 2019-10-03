$0.44 EPS Expected for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (TSC); DLT RESOLUTION (DLTI) SI Decreased By 48%

Analysts expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to report $0.44 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 6.38% from last quarter’s $0.47 EPS. TSC’s profit would be $12.90 million giving it 11.91 P/E if the $0.44 EPS is correct. After having $0.47 EPS previously, TriState Capital Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -6.38% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $20.96. About 159,796 shares traded or 79.86% up from the average. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has declined 27.71% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TSC News: 24/05/2018 – TriState Capital Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 16 Days; 20/04/2018 – TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC TSC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Advisers Trust Buys 1.2% of TriState Capital; 23/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Tristate Holdings Ltd. On Other; 04/05/2018 – TriState Capital Closes Acquisition of Columbia Partners Assets; 13/03/2018 TriState Cap Commences Perpetual Preferred Stk Offering; 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q Rev $37.3M; 22/05/2018 – TriState Cap Announces Public Offering of Common Stk by Selling Hldrs; 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q EPS 36c; 04/05/2018 – TriState Cap Closes Acquisition of About $1.06B of Columbia Partners Assets

DLT Resolution Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed ledger technology blockchain information technology firm in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $17.55 million. It provides health information exchange services through its RecordsBank.org portal, which is a centralized system for patients, lawyers, and insurers to retrieve and access medical records. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers secure data management, information technology, and other telecommunications services.

More notable recent TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “TriState Capital Schedules Oct. 17 Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on September 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Tractor Supply a Buy? – Motley Fool” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why We Think Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Toro Company and Tractor Supply Company Announce Strategic Partnership – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.3 in 2019Q1.

Among 2 analysts covering TriState Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:TSC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. TriState Capital Holdings has $2700 highest and $2400 lowest target. $25.50’s average target is 21.66% above currents $20.96 stock price. TriState Capital Holdings had 3 analyst reports since May 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, August 29 by Raymond James.