$0.44 EPS Expected for TechnipFMC plc (FTI); Otter Tail (OTTR)’s Sentiment Is 1.15

Otter Tail Corp (OTTR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.33, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 68 institutional investors increased or opened new equity positions, while 59 sold and decreased holdings in Otter Tail Corp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 17.66 million shares, up from 17.22 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Otter Tail Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 43 Increased: 47 New Position: 21.

Analysts expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to report $0.44 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 41.94% from last quarter's $0.31 EPS. FTI's profit would be $195.20M giving it 13.74 P/E if the $0.44 EPS is correct. After having $0.39 EPS previously, TechnipFMC plc's analysts see 12.82% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $24.18. About 6.07M shares traded or 55.91% up from the average. TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) has declined 17.37% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.37% the S&P500.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics business primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.14 billion. The companyÂ’s Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota, as well as operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. markets. It has a 27.24 P/E ratio. This segment serves approximately 131,546 residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers.

Stanley holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Otter Tail Corporation for 38,973 shares. Zebra Capital Management Llc owns 11,880 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Llc has 0.31% invested in the company for 915,200 shares. The Tennessee-based Livingston Group Asset Management Co (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has invested 0.21% in the stock. Iowa State Bank, a Iowa-based fund reported 6,796 shares.

The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $53.93. About 43,493 shares traded. Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) has risen 12.14% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.14% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. TechnipFMC has $3400 highest and $2700 lowest target. $29.63’s average target is 22.54% above currents $24.18 stock price. TechnipFMC had 4 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. Wells Fargo maintained TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, May 15 by Barclays Capital. On Thursday, September 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

