$0.44 EPS Expected for Saputo Inc. (SAP); 2 Analysts Covering Vale S.A. (VALE)

Analysts expect Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) to report $0.44 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 7.32% from last quarter's $0.41 EPS. T_SAP's profit would be $171.69M giving it 22.57 P/E if the $0.44 EPS is correct. After having $0.32 EPS previously, Saputo Inc.'s analysts see 37.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $39.72. About 164,255 shares traded. Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 9 analysts covering Vale (NYSE:VALE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Vale had 19 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs initiated the shares of VALE in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating. HSBC downgraded Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) rating on Monday, January 28. HSBC has “Hold” rating and $14.5 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Credit Suisse. Societe Generale maintained it with “Hold” rating and $12.7 target in Thursday, March 7 report. On Thursday, February 7 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Monday, March 18. Macquarie Research downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, January 28 report. The stock of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, January 28. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold”. As per Tuesday, February 5, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. See Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) latest ratings:

05/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

24/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $14.5000 New Target: $15.5000 Upgrade

24/05/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Sector Perform Upgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

23/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $13 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Hold New Target: $12.2 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy New Target: $16.5 Maintain

Saputo Inc. produces, markets, and distributes various dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, and Australia. The company has market cap of $15.50 billion. It offers a range of cheese products, such as mozzarella, American-style, specialty cheeses, cheddar, fine cheeses, and other cheeses; butter; and dairy and non-dairy extended shelf-life products, including cream and creamers, ice cream mixes, whipping creams, aerosol whipped toppings, iced coffee, and value-added milks, as well as cultured products, such as sour cream and cottage cheese. It has a 20.58 P/E ratio. The firm also provides dairy ingredients, including whey powder, whey protein concentrates, and dairy ingredient blends; and fluid milk, cream, yogurt, sour creams, cottage cheese, and ice cream mixes, as well as other dairy and non-dairy products, such as flavored creams, dips, and flavored coffee whiteners.

Among 5 analysts covering Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Saputo Inc. had 5 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by National Bank Canada. Desjardins Securities maintained Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Sunday, February 24 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by GMP Securities on Monday, February 25 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by IBC with “Hold” on Sunday, February 24.

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of iron ore and iron ore pallets for steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company has market cap of $66.88 billion. The Company’s Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous services and products, as well as engages in the provision of railroad, port, and terminal logistics services. It has a 20.25 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Coal segment is involved in the extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal; and provision of logistic services.

