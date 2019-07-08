$0.44 EPS Expected for nVent Electric plc (NVT); The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Analysts expect nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) to report $0.44 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.44 EPS. NVT’s profit would be $76.84 million giving it 14.34 P/E if the $0.44 EPS is correct. After having $0.39 EPS previously, nVent Electric plc’s analysts see 12.82% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $25.24. About 62,512 shares traded. nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) has declined 1.99% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical NVT News: 09/05/2018 TRIAN CONFIRMS ~8.8% NVENT STAKE FOLLOWING SPINOFF FROM PENTAIR; 22/05/2018 – nVent Electric at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference; 21/05/2018 – NVENT ELECTRIC PLC NVT.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; TARGET PRICE $28; 15/05/2018 – nVent Electric at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23

Among 6 analysts covering Sage Group The PLC (LON:SGE), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Sage Group The PLC had 18 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, January 28 by Goldman Sachs. On Friday, January 18 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. Numis Securities maintained the shares of SGE in report on Monday, January 21 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, May 20 by UBS. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Barclays Capital. Shore Capital maintained the shares of SGE in report on Thursday, January 17 with “Buy” rating. Bryan Garnier & Cie maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 630 target in Thursday, January 17 report. Barclays Capital maintained The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) rating on Friday, April 12. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and GBX 550 target. On Wednesday, January 16 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, June 7 by Deutsche Bank. See The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) latest ratings:

08/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 550.00 New Target: GBX 580.00 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 505.00 New Target: GBX 650.00 Downgrade

20/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 620.00 New Target: GBX 730.00 Maintain

20/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 520.00 New Target: GBX 570.00 Maintain

20/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 680.00 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 520.00 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 495.00 New Target: GBX 550.00 Maintain

28/01/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 670.00 Maintain

21/01/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 500.00 New Target: GBX 630.00 Reiteration

More recent The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE): Immense Growth Potential? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Sage Group plc’s (LON:SGE) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on April 28, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019 was also an interesting one.

The stock decreased 0.07% or GBX 0.6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 809.6. About 599,816 shares traded. The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) has 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The Sage Group plc engages in the development and distribution of business management software and related services and products for small and medium sized businesses. The company has market cap of 8.86 billion GBP. It offers software and services for accounting and payroll, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, and payments. It has a 28.21 P/E ratio. The firm serves business owners, book keepers, and finance directors.

Among 2 analysts covering nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. nVent Electric had 2 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of NVT in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Overweight” rating.