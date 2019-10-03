$0.44 EPS Expected for Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI); Shorts at ECHELON FINL HLDGS COMMON SHARES (EGFHF) Raised By 600%

ECHELON FINL HLDGS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:EGFHF) had an increase of 600% in short interest. EGFHF’s SI was 700 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 600% from 100 shares previously. With 1,400 avg volume, 1 days are for ECHELON FINL HLDGS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:EGFHF)’s short sellers to cover EGFHF’s short positions. It closed at $4.7251 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) to report $0.44 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 29.41% from last quarter’s $0.34 EPS. MLI’s profit would be $24.93M giving it 15.55 P/E if the $0.44 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, Mueller Industries, Inc.’s analysts see -24.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $27.36. About 206,251 shares traded. Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) has declined 5.42% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MLI News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Mueller Industries May Benefit, Industry Up in April; 12/03/2018 Mueller Industries Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 03/04/2018 – Mueller Industries, Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Die-Mold Tool Limited; 24/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 42C; 03/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES, REPORTS PURCHASE OF DIE-MOLD TOOL LIMITED; 03/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES INC – ACQUISITION OF DIE-MOLD TOOL LIMITED, EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 17/04/2018 – Mueller Industries May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 18 Mos; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mueller Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLI); 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Mueller Industries

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance services and products in Canada. The company has market cap of $55.82 million. It operates in two divisions, Personal Lines and Commercial Lines. It currently has negative earnings. The Personal Lines segment primarily underwrites specialty auto, non-standard automobile insurance; and insurance for motorcycles, antique and classic vehicles, trailers, motor-homes, recreational vehicles, and personal property.

Mueller Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Asia, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $1.55 billion. The Company’s Piping Systems segment makes copper tubes and fittings, plastic fittings, line sets, and components for use in water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as for drainage, waste, and vent systems. It has a 17.1 P/E ratio. It also makes steel pipe nipples; and resells imported brass and plastic plumbing valves, malleable iron fittings, faucets, and plumbing specialty products.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $30,194 activity. 352 Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) shares with value of $10,067 were bought by Ford Kristee Michelle.

