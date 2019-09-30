$0.44 EPS Expected for Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI); Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA)’s Sentiment Is 1.35

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.69, from 2.04 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 84 hedge funds increased or started new stock positions, while 62 decreased and sold stakes in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 62.39 million shares, up from 61.89 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 40 Increased: 59 New Position: 25.

Analysts expect Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) to report $0.44 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 29.41% from last quarter’s $0.34 EPS. MLI’s profit would be $24.94M giving it 16.12 P/E if the $0.44 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, Mueller Industries, Inc.’s analysts see -24.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $28.37. About 228,870 shares traded. Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) has declined 5.42% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MLI News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Mueller Industries May Benefit, Industry Up in April; 04/05/2018 – Mueller Industries, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for Second Quarter; 03/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES, REPORTS PURCHASE OF DIE-MOLD TOOL LIMITED; 24/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 42C; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Mueller Industries; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mueller Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLI); 03/04/2018 – Mueller Industries, Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Die-Mold Tool Limited; 12/03/2018 Mueller Industries Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 03/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES INC – ACQUISITION OF DIE-MOLD TOOL LIMITED, EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2018

Since May 3, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $30,194 activity. Shares for $10,067 were bought by Ford Kristee Michelle.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.72, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 23 investors sold Mueller Industries, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 51.25 million shares or 0.50% less from 51.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.02% invested in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) for 38,431 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI). Bankshares Of America De has 175,090 shares. Moreover, Utd Automobile Association has 0.04% invested in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) for 608,078 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can accumulated 0.01% or 77,064 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc reported 2.25 million shares. Gabelli & Advisers Inc has 0.03% invested in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 19,274 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 20,021 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI). Cibc Asset Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) for 7,531 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0% in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI). Systematic Fincl Lp holds 0.37% or 324,494 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 46,197 shares. New York-based Millennium Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI).

Mueller Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Asia, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $1.61 billion. The Company’s Piping Systems segment makes copper tubes and fittings, plastic fittings, line sets, and components for use in water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as for drainage, waste, and vent systems. It has a 17.73 P/E ratio. It also makes steel pipe nipples; and resells imported brass and plastic plumbing valves, malleable iron fittings, faucets, and plumbing specialty products.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company has market cap of $1.83 billion. The firm is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis.

Analysts await Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.88 earnings per share, up 18.52% or $0.20 from last year’s $-1.08 per share. After $-0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.35% EPS growth.

Fernwood Investment Management Llc holds 5.67% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 381,911 shares. Cadian Capital Management Lp owns 4.09 million shares or 5.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Highland Capital Management Lp has 2.53% invested in the company for 1.59 million shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Sectoral Asset Management Inc has invested 2.34% in the stock. Harvey Capital Management Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 154,351 shares.

