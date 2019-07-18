$-0.44 EPS Expected for KemPharm, Inc. (KMPH); Shorts at Evergy (EVRG) Lowered By 10.98%

Evergy Inc (NYSE:EVRG) had a decrease of 10.98% in short interest. EVRG’s SI was 3.23 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 10.98% from 3.63M shares previously. With 1.30M avg volume, 3 days are for Evergy Inc (NYSE:EVRG)’s short sellers to cover EVRG’s short positions. The SI to Evergy Inc’s float is 1.23%. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $61.5. About 699,601 shares traded. Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) has risen 7.42% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.99% the S&P500.

Analysts expect KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) to report $-0.44 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.47 EPS change or 51.65% from last quarter’s $-0.91 EPS. After having $-0.46 EPS previously, KemPharm, Inc.’s analysts see -4.35% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.0076 during the last trading session, reaching $1.5176. About 150,257 shares traded or 2.45% up from the average. KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) has declined 78.31% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 82.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KMPH News: 29/03/2018 – KEMPHARM INC – PLANS TO CONTINUE ITS ATM OFFERING TO PROVIDE A PORTION OF CAPITAL NEEDED TO FUND ONGOING OPERATIONS; 29/03/2018 KemPharm Reports 4Q and Yr End 2017 Results; 10/05/2018 – KemPharm 1Q Loss/Shr $1.77; 29/03/2018 – KemPharm: Cash, Security-Related Amounts $48.6M at Dec. 3; 29/03/2018 – KemPharm 4Q Loss/Shr 72c; 10/05/2018 – KemPharm 1Q Loss $26.2M; 10/05/2018 – KEMPHARM INC – NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCE IN MEAN DRUG LIKING E(MAX) BETWEEN KP415 PRODRUG (57 POINTS) AND PLACEBO (54 POINTS); 10/05/2018 – KEMPHARM INC – KP415 PRODRUG DEMONSTRATED STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES COMPARED TO D-METHYLPHENIDATE HYDROCHLORIDE IN PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 20/04/2018 – DJ KemPharm Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMPH); 29/03/2018 – KemPharm: Resources Not Expected to Be Sufficient to Fund Operating Expenses Through 1Q 2019

Evergy, Inc. supplies electricity in Kansas and Missouri. The company has market cap of $15.01 billion. The firm owns, operates, and maintains approximately 51,000 miles of distribution lines and 13,000 megawatts of generation. It has a 25.89 P/E ratio. It serves approximately 1.6 million customers, including 1,000,000 clients in Kansas and 600,000 clients in Missouri under the Westar and KCP&L brand names.

