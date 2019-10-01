$0.44 EPS Expected for KBR, Inc. (KBR); 4 Analysts Bullish Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI)

Analysts expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to report $0.44 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 4.35% from last quarter’s $0.46 EPS. KBR’s profit would be $62.28M giving it 13.76 P/E if the $0.44 EPS is correct. After having $0.41 EPS previously, KBR, Inc.’s analysts see 7.32% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $24.22. About 270,978 shares traded. KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has risen 36.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KBR News: 25/04/2018 – KBR Completes Debt-Only Refinancing With $2.15 B Credit Facility; 19/04/2018 – KBR: Acquisition Impact Already Included in 2018 Guidance; 03/05/2018 – KBR Awarded Ammonia Plant Revamp Contract in India; 30/04/2018 – KBR Wins Contract to Develop World’s Largest Fully Integrated Crude Oil to Chemicals Project in Saudi Arabia; 25/04/2018 – KBR INC – KBR WILL ALSO UTILIZE A PORTION OF THIS FINANCING FOR ACQUISITION OF STINGER GHAFFARIAN TECHNOLOGIES, INC; 14/03/2018 – KBR SAYS SEEKING TO RAISE $2.2 BLN OF NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – KBR INC – IMPACT TO KBR’S EARNINGS AND CASH FLOWS HAS ALREADY BEEN INCLUDED IN 2018 GUIDANCE ISSUED ON FEBRUARY 23, 2018; 14/05/2018 – KBR Awarded EPCM Contract by BOC to Develop Majnoon Field in Iraq; 10/04/2018 – KBR Moving Up the Value Chain with Support from Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB); 17/05/2018 – KBR Dividend Declaration

Among 7 analysts covering Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings has $9000 highest and $6500 lowest target. $73.29’s average target is 27.42% above currents $57.52 stock price. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings had 9 analyst reports since May 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 29 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, August 29. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 29. Morgan Stanley maintained Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) rating on Friday, August 30. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $7000 target. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 29. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, August 29 with “Buy”. On Thursday, August 29 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. See Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) latest ratings:

OllieÂ’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company has market cap of $3.66 billion. The firm offers food products, housewares, books and stationery products, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet products, luggage, automotive, seasonal, furniture, summer furniture, and lawn and garden. It has a 27.53 P/E ratio. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 234 OllieÂ’s Bargain Outlet locations across 19 states in the United States.

The stock decreased 1.91% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $57.52. About 645,585 shares traded. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) has risen 21.42% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical OLLI News: 04/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 ADJ NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $1.65 TO $1.69, WHICH EXCLUDES INCOME TAX BENEFITS; 05/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC OLLI.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $59; RATING OUTPERFORM; 04/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1.0% TO 2.0%; 05/04/2018 – Toys R Us bankruptcy created ‘the perfect storm’ for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, says CEO; 05/04/2018 – The Toys R Us bankruptcy created ‘the perfect storm’ for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, says CEO; 15/05/2018 – Ollie’s Bargain May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 14 Mos; 15/03/2018 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information for Fiscal 2017 Fourth; 04/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.65 TO $1.69, EST. $1.78; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Ollie’s Bargain May Benefit, Industry Best in 6 Yrs; 04/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: FB, OLLI & VIAB

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold KBR, Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 132.77 million shares or 0.53% more from 132.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Bancshares owns 262,441 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Whittier invested in 0% or 175 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability holds 75,404 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Alpha Windward Limited has invested 0.35% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 37,278 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 0% or 43,605 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) for 290,999 shares. 737,931 were accumulated by Principal Grp Inc. Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc reported 0.04% stake.

KBR, Inc. provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.43 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. It has a 18.14 P/E ratio. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

