$0.44 EPS Expected for Franco-Nevada (FNV); Avalon Advisors Lowered By $357,084 Its Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Stake

Analysts expect Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) to report $0.44 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 51.72% from last quarter's $0.29 EPS. FNV's profit would be $82.49 million giving it 51.79 P/E if the $0.44 EPS is correct. After having $0.34 EPS previously, Franco-Nevada Corporation's analysts see 29.41% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $91.15. About 397,921 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500.

Avalon Advisors Llc decreased Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) stake by 21.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Avalon Advisors Llc sold 5,668 shares as Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP)’s stock rose 5.82%. The Avalon Advisors Llc holds 20,380 shares with $1.30 million value, down from 26,048 last quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners Lp now has $15.03B valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $65.79. About 450,638 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System

Among 5 analysts covering Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Magellan Midstream Partners has $7100 highest and $6600 lowest target. $69.20’s average target is 5.18% above currents $65.79 stock price. Magellan Midstream Partners had 6 analyst reports since May 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 6 by Credit Suisse. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of MMP in report on Friday, August 2 with “Hold” rating. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report.

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Better Buy: Magellan Midstream Partners vs. NuStar Energy – The Motley Fool" on September 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 5% – The Motley Fool" published on September 22, 2019, Fool.com published: "Why Shares of DCP Midstream Fell 17.5% in August – The Motley Fool" on September 09, 2019.

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $246.68M for 15.23 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $336,414 activity. The insider Joung Chansoo bought 5,000 shares worth $336,414.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold MMP shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Avalon Advisors Llc increased Public Service Enterprise Grou (NYSE:PEG) stake by 45,734 shares to 638,866 valued at $37.58M in 2019Q2. It also upped Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) stake by 3,652 shares and now owns 98,377 shares. Pra Health Sciences Inc was raised too.

More notable recent Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Why These 4 Gold Stocks Soared as Much as 19% in August – Motley Fool" on September 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "Are Gold Streaming Stocks Actually "Recession Proof"? – The Motley Fool" published on September 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Franco-Nevada picks Brink to become President/CEO next year – Seeking Alpha" on September 09, 2019.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream firm in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Africa. The company has market cap of $17.09 billion. The firm also has interests in silver; platinum group metals, including palladium; other minerals, including base metals, iron ore, coal, and industrial and miscellaneous minerals; and gas and oil properties. It has a 113.37 P/E ratio. As of March 21, 2017, it had a portfolio of 259 mineral assets and 80 gas and oil assets.