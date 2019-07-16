$0.44 EPS Expected for Finning International Inc. (FTT); LEND LEASE CORPORATION LTD ORD ORDINARY (LLESF) Shorts Decreased By 12.41%

Analysts expect Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) to report $0.44 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 8.33% from last quarter’s $0.48 EPS. T_FTT’s profit would be $71.85 million giving it 13.53 P/E if the $0.44 EPS is correct. After having $0.30 EPS previously, Finning International Inc.’s analysts see 46.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $23.81. About 293,680 shares traded. Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) has 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

LEND LEASE CORPORATION LTD ORD ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:LLESF) had a decrease of 12.41% in short interest. LLESF’s SI was 86,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 12.41% from 99,100 shares previously. With 1,200 avg volume, 72 days are for LEND LEASE CORPORATION LTD ORD ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:LLESF)’s short sellers to cover LLESF’s short positions. It closed at $8.75 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Finning International (TSE:FTT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Finning International had 4 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Thursday, February 21 by BMO Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $32 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Raymond James. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of FTT in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating.

Finning International Inc. engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company has market cap of $3.89 billion. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, petroleum, and forestry, as well as various power system applications. It has a 21.02 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Finning Ltd. and changed its name to Finning International Inc. in April 1997.

