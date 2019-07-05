$0.44 EPS Expected for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE); Redwood Trust (RWT) Sentiment Is 2.53

Analysts expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to report $0.44 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 25.71% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. CORE’s profit would be $19.83M giving it 23.12 P/E if the $0.44 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.’s analysts see 214.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $40.69. About 171,835 shares traded. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) has risen 95.66% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 91.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CORE News: 15/05/2018 – Core-Mark Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC CORE.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.13 TO $1.29 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 11/05/2018 – Core-Mark Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 17/05/2018 – CFO Miller Gifts 300 Of Core-Mark Holding Company Inc; 29/03/2018 – CEO Perkins Gifts 445 Of Core-Mark Holding Company Inc; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING – GROWTH IN SALES IN QTR WAS OFFSET BY DECLINE IN CIGARETTE CARTON VOLUMES,EXPIRATION OF DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH KROGER IN 2017; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Core-Mark Holding Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CORE); 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark 1Q Loss $1.3M

Redwood Trust Inc (RWT) investors sentiment increased to 2.53 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.14, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 109 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 43 sold and reduced their positions in Redwood Trust Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 88.13 million shares, up from 74.17 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Redwood Trust Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 24 Increased: 79 New Position: 30.

Hilton Capital Management Llc holds 2.83% of its portfolio in Redwood Trust, Inc. for 1.30 million shares. White Pine Investment Co owns 306,035 shares or 2.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Weitz Investment Management Inc. has 2.31% invested in the company for 3.46 million shares. The Netherlands-based Kempen Capital Management N.V. has invested 1.65% in the stock. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, a Virginia-based fund reported 140,000 shares.

Analysts await Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 12.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.41 per share. RWT’s profit will be $34.88M for 11.42 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Redwood Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Redwood Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mortgage banking activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.59 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Residential Investments, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Commercial. It has a 12.12 P/E ratio. The Residential Investments segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations and issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; residential loans held for investment; mortgage servicing rights associated with residential loans; and derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company has market cap of $1.83 billion. The firm sells and distributes various food/non-food products, including cigarettes, fast food, candies, snacks, groceries, fresh products, dairy products, breads, beverages, other tobacco products, general merchandise and equipment, and health and beauty care products. It has a 38.86 P/E ratio. The Company’s clients include traditional convenience stores, such as national and super-regional convenience store operators, as well as independently owned convenience stores; and alternative outlets, which include grocery stores, drug stores, liquor stores, cigarette and tobacco shops, hotel gift shops, military exchanges, college and corporate campuses, casinos, hardware stores, airport concessions, and other specialty and small format stores that carry convenience products.

Among 3 analysts covering Core-Mark Holding (NASDAQ:CORE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Core-Mark Holding had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Loop Capital Markets maintained Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) rating on Monday, March 4. Loop Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $43 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $38 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. The stock of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 4.