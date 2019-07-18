$0.43 EPS Expected for Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN); Gap Has 0.98 Sentiment

Analysts expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to report $0.43 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 19.44% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. WLDN’s profit would be $4.78M giving it 20.06 P/E if the $0.43 EPS is correct. After having $0.10 EPS previously, Willdan Group, Inc.’s analysts see 330.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $34.51. About 3,456 shares traded. Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) has risen 32.54% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.11% the S&P500. Some Historical WLDN News: 29/03/2018 – PSE&G Extends Willdan’s Role as Audit Engineer for Hospitals Through 2020; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC SEES 2018 ADJ SHR $1.95 TO $2.05; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC WLDN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $130 MLN TO $140 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Position in Willdan Group; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL CONTRACT REVENUE OF $64.2 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 12% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Willdan Acquires Energy Engineering Firm Newcomb Anderson McCormick, Inc; 22/04/2018 – DJ Willdan Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLDN); 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group Sees 2018 Rev $130M-$140M; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC WLDN.O – QTRLY TOTAL CONTRACT REVENUE OF $64.2 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 12% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group 4Q EPS 36c

Gap Inc (GPS) investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.15, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 161 institutional investors started new and increased positions, while 164 trimmed and sold stock positions in Gap Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 210.38 million shares, down from 211.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Gap Inc in top ten positions decreased from 4 to 2 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 122 Increased: 111 New Position: 50.

Willdan Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at various levels of government primarily in the Unites States. The company has market cap of $383.99 million. It operates through four divisions: Energy Efficiency Services, Engineering Services, Public Finance Services, and Homeland Security Services. It has a 47.53 P/E ratio. The Energy Efficiency Services segment offers comprehensive surveys, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

The Gap, Inc. operates as an apparel retail firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.01 billion. It provides apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta, and Intermix brands. It has a 6.68 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, and sports to women and girls.

Hall Kathryn A. holds 36.48% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. for 3.39 million shares. Quantres Asset Management Ltd owns 142,800 shares or 2.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American International Group Inc has 1.44% invested in the company for 14.50 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Mount Lucas Management Lp has invested 1.44% in the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 110,962 shares.

Analysts await The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.53 EPS, down 30.26% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GPS’s profit will be $200.26 million for 8.75 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by The Gap, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.83% EPS growth.