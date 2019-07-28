$0.43 EPS Expected for The First of Long Island (FLIC); 5 Analysts Bullish NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NextEra Energy had 19 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20. See NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) latest ratings:

26/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Credit Suisse New Target: $231.0000 232.0000

25/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy New Target: $225 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $223 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $209 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $207.0000 209.0000

14/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $194.0000 207.0000

07/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Ubs New Target: $225.0000 236.0000

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $193.0000 194.0000

09/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Scotiabank New Target: $187.0000 202.0000

Analysts expect The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) to report $0.43 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 7.50% from last quarter’s $0.4 EPS. FLIC’s profit would be $10.71 million giving it 12.78 P/E if the $0.43 EPS is correct. After having $0.43 EPS previously, The First of Long Island Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $21.99. About 24,420 shares traded. The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) has declined 8.04% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIC News: 05/03/2018 First of Long Island Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – First of Long Island 1Q EPS 44c; 20/04/2018 – DJ First of Long Island Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIC); 30/04/2018 – The First of Long Island Corporation Announces 22.4% Increase in Net Income and 15.8% Increase in EPS for the First Quarter of; 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold The First of Long Island Corporation shares while 25 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 13.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 13.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock stated it has 1.83 million shares. Franklin Res Incorporated invested in 2.16 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 24,175 shares. California Employees Retirement holds 0% or 41,145 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De has 14,933 shares. 7,500 were accumulated by Highlander Capital Limited. Pnc Services Group Inc Inc owns 26 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) for 2,567 shares. 58,161 were accumulated by Anchor Advsrs Ltd Liability Company. Cutler Cap Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.47% or 51,950 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 467,799 shares. Chilton Communications Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 103,783 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 6,183 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners accumulated 2,051 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Com invested in 670,181 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $63,373 activity. The insider VITTORIO MICHAEL N sold 3,000 shares worth $63,373.

More notable recent The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The First of Long Island (FLIC) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 11, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC): Immense Growth Potential? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Model N Inc (MODN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding firm for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to privately owned businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. The company has market cap of $547.57 million. The Company’s deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as personal and non-personal money market and savings products. It has a 13.57 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans, small business credit scored loans, residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, and commercial and standby letters of credit, as well as auto, home improvement, and other consumer loans.

The stock increased 0.74% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $209.17. About 1.08M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest sol; 08/03/2018 – AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2021 View To Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.95; 19/04/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 99% POWER FROM 100%: NRC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NextEra Energy, Inc. shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Capital owns 12,430 shares. 6,635 were reported by Arete Wealth. Meritage Portfolio invested 0.02% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). The California-based Stonebridge Mgmt Inc has invested 0.17% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). The Pennsylvania-based Logan Cap Mgmt has invested 0.24% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). First Natl Bank Of Omaha, Nebraska-based fund reported 115,132 shares. Natixis stated it has 16,242 shares. Dubuque Bancorporation And Trust has invested 0.02% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 3,715 are held by Northstar Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Department Mb Bancorporation N A stated it has 0% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Wilkins Inv Counsel Incorporated holds 0.43% or 7,445 shares in its portfolio. Financial Counselors Incorporated reported 0.05% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). The New York-based Peconic Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.05% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Cambridge Tru holds 207,891 shares or 2.4% of its portfolio. Moody Retail Bank Trust Division reported 39,389 shares.

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power to retail and wholesale clients in North America. The company has market cap of $100.21 billion. The firm generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It has a 30.06 P/E ratio. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.