$-0.43 EPS Expected for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNNA); Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Sentiment Is 0.95

Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 448 institutional investors started new or increased positions, while 473 cut down and sold their equity positions in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 340.50 million shares, down from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Automatic Data Processing Inc in top ten positions increased from 54 to 66 for an increase of 12. Sold All: 49 Reduced: 424 Increased: 321 New Position: 127.

Analysts expect Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) to report $-0.43 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.57 EPS change or 57.00% from last quarter’s $-1 EPS. After having $-0.67 EPS previously, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see -35.82% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.0017 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7983. About 63,338 shares traded. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) has declined 91.41% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 95.84% the S&P500. Some Historical SNNA News: 11/05/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – SEBACIA – ANNOUNCES FAVORABLE RULING BY U.S. FEDERAL COURT REGARDING PATENT INTERFERENCE PROCEEDINGS WITH SIENNA BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC; 21/03/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals: Smither to Succeed Richard Peterson on March 29; 28/03/2018 – Sienna Senior Living Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Ten High-Quality Retirement Residences In Ontario; 15/03/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 56c; 15/03/2018 – GBL’S SIENNA CAP. TO INVEST EU250M ALONGSIDE KKR IN FLORA FOOD; 07/05/2018 – Sebacia Announces Favorable Ruling by U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit Regarding Patent lnterference Proceedings with Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Sienna Biopharma: Pipeline Includes Five Clinical-Stage Programs; 10/05/2018 – SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC SIA.TO – QTRLY OFFO PER SHARE $0.307; 10/05/2018 – SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC SIA.TO – QTRLY AFFO PER SHARE $0.345

More notable recent Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (SNNA) Reports Data from Phase 2b Clinical Trial with SNA-120 (pegcantratinib) – StreetInsider.com” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNNA), The Stock That Tanked 90% – Yahoo Finance” published on April 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly Reports Positive Long-Term Efficacy Data For Psoriasis Drug, Provention Bio Offering – Benzinga” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CEL-SCI and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals among healthcare gainers; INSYS Therapeutics leads the losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The company has market cap of $24.38 million. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair.

The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $163.13. About 793,404 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Rev $3.69B; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Market Red Hot, Threatens to Overheat; 17/05/2018 – ADP SAYS CANADA ADDS 30.2K JOBS IN APRIL; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – ONLY LATIN AMERICA WAS DOWN SLIGHTLY (-0.1%) IN MARCH; 30/05/2018 – US private sector adds fewer jobs than expected in May – ADP; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS NO VISIBILITY THAT ADP HAS MADE ANY MAJOR CHANGES; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report Details (Table); 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS INCREASED BY 20.7% IN MARCH AND BY 23.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Raises Dividend to 69c; 07/03/2018 – lngo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $8.86 million activity.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81 million for 36.09 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ADP vs. Paychex: Comparing Key Metrics For The Two Largest Payroll Processing Companies – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ADP Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ADP Payrolls 102K, Trade Deficit Worsens: Countdown to Rate Cut? – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “VGT, CRM, ACN, ADP: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company has market cap of $71.00 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization Services. It has a 42.23 P/E ratio. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions to clients.

Cincinnati Indemnity Co holds 26.15% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for 48,100 shares. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd owns 3.30 million shares or 12.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. has 9.58% invested in the company for 4.03 million shares. The Ohio-based Cincinnati Casualty Co has invested 9.45% in the stock. Capital Counsel Llc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 773,616 shares.