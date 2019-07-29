$0.43 EPS Expected for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA); Blackrock Muniyield Investment Fund Has 1.11 Sentiment

Analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) to report $0.43 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.38% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. RBA’s profit would be $46.96 million giving it 20.64 P/E if the $0.43 EPS is correct. After having $0.17 EPS previously, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s analysts see 152.94% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.5. About 51,557 shares traded. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has declined 0.15% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.58% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 12/03/2018 – Rene Ritchie: Like Netflix for magazines but, more importantly, quality coverage from generally trusted sources made more; 30/04/2018 – JCPenney, Lionel Ritchie in Collaboration for Bedding and Bath Line; 10/05/2018 – RITCHIE BROS 1Q REV. $260.2M, EST. $154.3M; 10/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros 1Q Rev $260.2M; 08/04/2018 – DB SPVY BOARD IS SAID TO NAME VON ROHR, RITCHIE DEPUTIES: HB; 05/03/2018 Hometown Source: LWV Edina hosts Mark Ritchie; 05/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank Investment-Banking Co-Head Garth Ritchie Has Had Discussions About Leaving Bank; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 10/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros 1Q EPS 16c; 17/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – RITCHIE BROS. SELLS US$44+ MILLION OF EQUIPMENT IN FORT WORTH, TX AUCTION

Blackrock Muniyield Investment Fund (MYF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.39, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 10 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 9 sold and decreased their positions in Blackrock Muniyield Investment Fund. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 824,726 shares, up from 699,849 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Blackrock Muniyield Investment Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 2 Increased: 5 New Position: 5.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, sells industrial equipment and other assets for the construction, agriculture, transportation, energy, mining, forestry, material handling, marine, and real estate industries through its unreserved auctions and online marketplaces. The company has market cap of $3.88 billion. The firm operates a network of auction locations that conduct live and unreserved auctions with on-site and online bidding. It has a 31.72 P/E ratio. It also operates an online-only used equipment marketplace that facilitates the completion of sales through a settlement process.

Among 3 analysts covering Ritchie Bros (NYSE:RBA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ritchie Bros had 7 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $40 target in Monday, March 4 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 4 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, March 1 with “Sell”.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 0.5% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund for 111,963 shares. Family Management Corp owns 12,854 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alliancebernstein L.P. has 0% invested in the company for 13,189 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc., a North Carolina-based fund reported 600 shares.

The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.37. About 11,077 shares traded. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (MYF) has risen 5.38% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.95% the S&P500.

