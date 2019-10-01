$0.43 EPS Expected for HCP, Inc. (HCP); Two Creeks Capital Management LP Upped Visa (V) Position By $208.89 Million

Analysts expect HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) to report $0.43 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.27% from last quarter’s $0.44 EPS. HCP’s profit would be $211.17M giving it 20.72 P/E if the $0.43 EPS is correct. After having $0.44 EPS previously, HCP, Inc.’s analysts see -2.27% EPS growth. It closed at $35.63 lastly. It is down 25.31% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ HCP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCP); 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES BRIAN CARTWRIGHT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q EPS 8c; 07/05/2018 – Dir Garvey Gifts 100 Of HCP Inc; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan From HCP for $112 Million; 03/05/2018 – HCP 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 48C, EST. 46C; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms HCP at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Adjusted FFO 48c/Share; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 EPS 79c-EPS 85c; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $0.48 PER SHARE

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased Visa Inc (V) stake by 2624.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp acquired 1.21 million shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Two Creeks Capital Management Lp holds 1.25 million shares with $217.53M value, up from 46,000 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $389.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $173.97. About 4.44 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 21/05/2018 – U.K. Visa for Roman Abramovich, Russian Billionaire, Is Delayed; 16/04/2018 – Visa Inc expected to post earnings of $1.02 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 08/05/2018 – PENINSULA CLEAN ENERGY PROVIDES VISA CORPORATE CAMPUS 100% RENE; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 21/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s Trouble With Visa Fuels Speculation of British Crackdown; 28/05/2018 – INDIA SWARAJ SAYS REVOKING H1B VISA WILL HURT U.S. ECONOMY; 25/04/2018 – Visa’s Profit Rises Sixfold as Card Spending Growth Continues; 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE TTSERVICES AWARDED CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 21 COUNTRIES ACROSS THE AMERICAS

Among 13 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $17000 lowest target. $193.23’s average target is 11.07% above currents $173.97 stock price. Visa had 19 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform”. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Raymond James. Jefferies reinitiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 18 report. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Oppenheimer. UBS maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Thursday, May 2 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 9 by Citigroup. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of V in report on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Miura Global Mngmt Ltd Co owns 300,000 shares. Bridgecreek Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.61% or 44,308 shares. Wade G W And stated it has 0.11% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Pension Ser holds 1.06% or 1.83M shares in its portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd has invested 0.51% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Camarda Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 642 shares. Violich Capital owns 176,931 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.12% or 81,844 shares in its portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld holds 82 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Fincl Bank Of Hutchinson invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Asset Mgmt has 0.71% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 5,900 shares. Fiduciary, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 59,598 shares. Cap International Invsts reported 19.39 million shares or 1.34% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory has 54,955 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa: Valuation Follow-Up – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Visa Stock a Buy After Rising 34% in 2019? – The Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “#CryptoCorner: Bakkt (NYSE: $ICE) Off to a Slow Start? Revolut Partners with Visa (NYSE: $V) for Expansion, HIVE (TSXV: $HIVE.V) Reports Q4 – InvestorIdeas.com” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Introducing the Rule of 40 (And Why Investors Should Avoid Slack, Uber, and Jumia) – Motley Fool” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Trade of the Day: The Trend in Visa Stock Is Worth a Closer Look – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) stake by 32,729 shares to 199,149 valued at $69.08M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) stake by 67,197 shares and now owns 967,627 shares. Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) was reduced too.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity. Shares for $171,130 were bought by MORRISON DENISE M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold HCP, Inc. shares while 147 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 447.48 million shares or 1.98% more from 438.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa has invested 0.26% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Stonebridge Capital Ltd Co has 0.59% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 103,983 shares. Macquarie Gru invested 0.06% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Zevin Asset Mngmt Lc owns 110,321 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Adelante Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 2.61 million shares stake. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 106,593 shares stake. Andra Ap holds 0.21% or 231,400 shares. Trustmark Bancshares Department accumulated 900 shares or 0% of the stock. Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 50,197 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.04% or 7,434 shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of Mellon Corp holds 6.77M shares. Pnc Serv Group holds 171,516 shares. Assetmark stated it has 820,877 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Parkside Fincl Bank And Tru stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Moreover, Cbre Clarion Secs Ltd Llc has 3.5% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 5.19M shares.

Among 4 analysts covering HCP (NYSE:HCP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. HCP has $3700 highest and $3200 lowest target. $35.20’s average target is -1.21% below currents $35.63 stock price. HCP had 10 analyst reports since May 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, September 10, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Tuesday, September 17, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus.

More notable recent HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HCP reduces its reliance on Brookdale Senior Living – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HCP’s credit rating gets a boost from Fitch – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “HCP Upgraded by Fitch Ratings to BBB+ with Stable Outlook – PRNewswire” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “HCP, Inc. (HCP) Announces Series of Transactions with Brookdale (BKD) – StreetInsider.com” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is HCP a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

HCP, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $17.50 billion. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio diversified across multiple sectors, led by senior housing, life science and medical office. It has a 17.43 P/E ratio. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded firm since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.