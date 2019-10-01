$0.43 EPS Expected for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR); Servicenow (NOW) Shorts Increased By 7.26%

Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) had an increase of 7.26% in short interest. NOW’s SI was 6.58M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 7.26% from 6.14 million shares previously. With 1.70M avg volume, 4 days are for Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW)’s short sellers to cover NOW’s short positions. The stock increased 1.43% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $253.85. About 1.16M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M

Analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to report $0.43 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 7.50% from last quarter’s $0.4 EPS. FR’s profit would be $54.39M giving it 23.00 P/E if the $0.43 EPS is correct. After having $0.43 EPS previously, First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.56. About 872,695 shares traded or 26.50% up from the average. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 19.46% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Net $37.5M; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – First Industrial Realty Said to Offer Shrs at $30.50-30.80/Shr; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q EPS 30c; 06/03/2018 First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on Marc; 04/05/2018 – Barings Buys New 1.2% Position in First Industrial Realty; 16/03/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 21/05/2018 – FIBRA MACQUARIE MéXICO ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW INDEPENDENT TECHNICAL COMMITTEE MEMBER; 16/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR AT ‘BBB’; 30/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST OFFERING PRICES AT $30.65/SHR

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company has market cap of $47.60 billion. The firm offers service management solutions for customer support, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It has a 16923.33 P/E ratio. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow, configuration management database, service catalog, service portal, knowledge management, reporting and analytics, data benchmarking, visual task boards, built-in and optional encryption capabilities, and collaboration and developer tools.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold ServiceNow, Inc. shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr has 191 shares. Citigroup invested in 0.03% or 122,451 shares. Blair William And Com Il has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Next Group Incorporated holds 1,002 shares. Rmb Capital Management Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,318 shares. L And S Advisors holds 10,405 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt, a Colorado-based fund reported 19,825 shares. Marvin And Palmer Assoc has 22,516 shares for 4.1% of their portfolio. National Pension Service holds 0.2% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 217,510 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Pnc Finance Svcs Inc has invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Etrade Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 4,111 shares. Praesidium Management Lc stated it has 10.59% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Sterling Mgmt Ltd stated it has 26,725 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has 69,873 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ServiceNow has $32000 highest and $25000 lowest target. $298.75’s average target is 17.69% above currents $253.85 stock price. ServiceNow had 8 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, August 21. The company was reinitiated on Tuesday, September 3 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, April 12.

