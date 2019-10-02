$0.43 EPS Expected for EVERTEC, Inc. (EVTC); Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Sentiment Is 1.14

Analysts expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to report $0.43 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.38% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. EVTC’s profit would be $30.93 million giving it 17.45 P/E if the $0.43 EPS is correct. After having $0.47 EPS previously, EVERTEC, Inc.’s analysts see -8.51% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $30.02. About 159,204 shares traded. EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has risen 35.97% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EVTC News: 01/05/2018 – Evertec Sees 2018 EPS $1.51-EPS $1.66; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 2.2% Position in Evertec; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest, sources say [20:47 BST04 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.51 TO $1.66, EST. $1.37; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES EVERTEC GROUP LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B+’; 27/03/2018 – Evertec Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Off Watch, Affirms EVERTEC Group ‘B+’ Ratings; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q REV. $110.3M, EST. $102.0M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Exits Evertec, Cuts Broadcom

Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW) investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.64, from 1.78 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 58 institutional investors increased and started new stock positions, while 51 trimmed and sold equity positions in Douglas Dynamics Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 19.70 million shares, up from 19.68 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Douglas Dynamics Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 37 Increased: 40 New Position: 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold EVERTEC, Inc. shares while 62 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 54.13 million shares or 1.22% more from 53.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Com owns 371 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Heartland Advsr accumulated 300,000 shares. Moreover, Lazard Asset Management Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) for 116,997 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag invested 0.01% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Strs Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Rivulet Cap Lc reported 2.43M shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Caxton Ltd Partnership reported 14,691 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.02% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) or 51,900 shares. Zacks Invest has invested 0.02% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Us Fincl Bank De invested in 0% or 1,345 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). The Kansas-based Waddell & Reed Fincl has invested 0.04% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Eqis Capital Management has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Invesco Limited has 0% invested in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) for 308,159 shares.



EVERTEC, Inc. and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, firms, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company has market cap of $2.16 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Merchant Acquiring, Payment Processing, and Business Solutions. It has a 22.93 P/E ratio. The Merchant Acquiring segment provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer cards.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. operates as a maker and up-fitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. The company has market cap of $995.02 million. It operates in two divisions, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. It has a 20.4 P/E ratio. The Work Truck Attachments segment makes and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various of related parts and accessories.

Rk Capital Management Llc holds 4.5% of its portfolio in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. for 365,471 shares. Bernzott Capital Advisors owns 848,848 shares or 4.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc has 1.98% invested in the company for 1.99 million shares. The Minnesota-based Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has invested 0.9% in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 377,274 shares.



Analysts await Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.44 per share. PLOW’s profit will be $10.94M for 22.73 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Douglas Dynamics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.96% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $43.65. About 16,002 shares traded. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) has declined 13.38% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500.