$0.43 EPS Expected for EVERTEC, Inc. (EVTC); Autoliv (ALV) Has 0.86 Sentiment

Autoliv Inc (ALV) investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.28, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 77 investment managers increased or started new positions, while 90 decreased and sold equity positions in Autoliv Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 25.82 million shares, up from 24.35 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Autoliv Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 35 Reduced: 55 Increased: 47 New Position: 30.

Analysts expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to report $0.43 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.38% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. EVTC’s profit would be $30.93 million giving it 18.06 P/E if the $0.43 EPS is correct. After having $0.47 EPS previously, EVERTEC, Inc.’s analysts see -8.51% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $31.07. About 435,493 shares traded or 14.62% up from the average. EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has risen 35.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EVTC News: 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q REV. $110.3M, EST. $102.0M; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES EVERTEC GROUP LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B+’; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Exits Evertec, Cuts Broadcom; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.51 TO $1.66, EST. $1.37; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Off Watch, Affirms EVERTEC Group ‘B+’ Ratings; 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q Rev $110.2M; 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q EPS 31c; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 31C; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 2.2% Position in Evertec; 27/03/2018 – Evertec Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.80 billion. It operates through two divisions, Passive Safety and Electronics. It has a 27.52 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of products, including modules and components for passenger and driver-side airbags, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, whiplash protection systems, child seats, and components; and camera vision systems, night driving assists, automotive radars, brake controls, positioning systems, electronic control units, and other active safety systems, as well as passive safety electronic products, such as restraint electronics and crash sensors.

Beddow Capital Management Inc holds 2.8% of its portfolio in Autoliv, Inc. for 68,951 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc owns 47,480 shares or 2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 13D Management Llc has 1.99% invested in the company for 93,585 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Black Creek Investment Management Inc. has invested 1.2% in the stock. Highvista Strategies Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 22,301 shares.

Analysts await Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.45 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.35 per share. ALV’s profit will be $126.48M for 13.43 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Autoliv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.07% EPS growth.

EVERTEC, Inc. and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, firms, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company has market cap of $2.24 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Merchant Acquiring, Payment Processing, and Business Solutions. It has a 23.74 P/E ratio. The Merchant Acquiring segment provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer cards.

