$0.43 EPS Expected for Entegris, Inc. (ENTG); Liberty Has 1.13 Sentiment

Analysts expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report $0.43 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 12.24% from last quarter’s $0.49 EPS. ENTG’s profit would be $58.27 million giving it 21.28 P/E if the $0.43 EPS is correct. After having $0.50 EPS previously, Entegris, Inc.’s analysts see -14.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.89% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.6. About 1.16M shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 6.21% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 01/05/2018 – Entegris to Participate in the Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q EPS 40c; 16/05/2018 – Entegris Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 18/04/2018 – Entegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 41c; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Reports Record Sales and Earnings in First Quarter of 2018; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Net $57.6M; 03/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NetScout, Entegris, Pinnacle Entertainment, First Foundatio; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Adj EPS 47c

Liberty Corp (LC) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.09, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 51 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 45 decreased and sold holdings in Liberty Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 345.94 million shares, down from 347.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Liberty Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 31 Increased: 33 New Position: 18.

Among 2 analysts covering Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Entegris had 9 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Berenberg initiated the shares of ENTG in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, January 8 by Goldman Sachs.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold Entegris, Inc. shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 136.00 million shares or 2.93% more from 132.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Entegris, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.96 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials, Advanced Materials Handling, and Microcontamination Control. It has a 23.83 P/E ratio. The Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials segment provides high-performance and high-purity process chemistries, gases, and materials, as well as safe and efficient delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advanced manufacturing processes.

Foundation Capital Llc holds 71.04% of its portfolio in LendingClub Corporation for 11.63 million shares. Norwest Venture Partners X L P owns 12.82 million shares or 49.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shanda Asset Management Holdings Ltd has 48.9% invested in the company for 97.81 million shares. The California-based Kpcb Dgf Associates Llc has invested 7.16% in the stock. Harbourvest Partners Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.48 million shares.

LendingClub Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.32 billion. The Company’s marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for clients and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans and lines of credit. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers investors an opportunity to invest in a range of loans based on term and credit characteristics.

