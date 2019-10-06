$0.43 EPS Expected for CorePoint Lodging Inc. (CPLG); Group One Trading LP Has Lifted By $675,896 Its Mckesson (MCK) Holding

Group One Trading Lp increased Mckesson Corp (MCK) stake by 232.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Group One Trading Lp acquired 5,044 shares as Mckesson Corp (MCK)’s stock rose 16.75%. The Group One Trading Lp holds 7,214 shares with $969,000 value, up from 2,170 last quarter. Mckesson Corp now has $24.16B valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $130.68. About 1.74 million shares traded or 9.93% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The Independent’s Power to Perform; 16/04/2018 – McKesson CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY SHR VIEW $13.35 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON – INVESTMENT TO SUPPORT GROWTH INITIATIVES WILL BE PARTIALLY FUNDED BY SAVINGS FROM OPTIMIZATION OF CO’S OPERATING MODEL; 25/04/2018 – MCK TO BUY MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS, DEAL VALUED $800M; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $13.00 TO $13.80; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY19 Mid-Single-Digit Percent Rev Growth; 15/05/2018 – MCKESSON BOARD ACCUSED OF FAILING TO OVERSEE OPIOID SHIPMENTS

Analysts expect CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) to report $0.43 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 30.65% from last quarter’s $0.62 EPS. CPLG’s profit would be $25.04 million giving it 5.78 P/E if the $0.43 EPS is correct. After having $0.50 EPS previously, CorePoint Lodging Inc.’s analysts see -14.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.95. About 152,038 shares traded. CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) has declined 53.08% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.08% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 41 investors sold MCK shares while 263 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 154.39 million shares or 4.61% less from 161.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Fincl Bank invested in 0.04% or 53,337 shares. Meyer Handelman owns 160,817 shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Northern Trust Corp invested in 0.08% or 2.45 million shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.12% or 5,000 shares. 74,480 are held by Korea. Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital has invested 0.11% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). 2,700 are held by Shufro Rose Company Ltd Limited Liability Company. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 0.12% or 1.56M shares. Macquarie Group accumulated 124,267 shares. Osborne Prtnrs Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 33,110 shares. American Century Cos, a Missouri-based fund reported 1.56M shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.07% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Delta Asset Ltd Liability Company Tn stated it has 0% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). The Pennsylvania-based Fulton National Bank & Trust Na has invested 0.08% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 17,404 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Among 5 analysts covering McKesson (NYSE:MCK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. McKesson has $16400 highest and $13500 lowest target. $149.80’s average target is 14.63% above currents $130.68 stock price. McKesson had 7 analyst reports since May 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, July 22, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. On Tuesday, August 27 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, July 22.

Group One Trading Lp decreased Sailpoint Technlgies Hldgs I (Put) stake by 28,700 shares to 4,500 valued at $90,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced United Parcel Service Inc (Put) stake by 5,800 shares and now owns 4,200 shares. Wabtec Corp (Put) was reduced too.

CorePoint Lodging Inc., a real estate investment trust company, focuses on midscale and upper-midscale lodging business. The company has market cap of $579.43 million. As of May 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 316 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. It currently has negative earnings.

