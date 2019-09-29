$0.43 EPS Expected for Apollo Investment (AINV); Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Raised Its Cott (COT) Stake

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased Cott Corp (COT) stake by 35.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc acquired 1.41 million shares as Cott Corp (COT)’s stock declined 16.08%. The Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc holds 5.43M shares with $72.47 million value, up from 4.02 million last quarter. Cott Corp now has $1.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $12.4. About 657,998 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 02/05/2018 – Nine Cott Directors Elected by Shareholders at Annual Meeting; 08/03/2018 – CMA INVITES COMMENTS ON SOFT REFRESCO, COTT REMEDY; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS 3c; 04/05/2018 – Cott Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Unit Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings for 97 Cents/Share; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Cott Board of Directors Approved a $50M Share-Repurchase Plan on May 1; 25/04/2018 – Cott Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – ACCEPTED UNDERTAKINGS IN LIEU OF REFERENCE TO PHASE 2 GIVEN BY REFRESCO GROUP NV UNDER SECTION 73 OF ENTERPRISE ACT 2002 ON COTT DEAL; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – INCREASED TARGETED FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES TO OVER $2.35 BLN

Analysts expect Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) to report $0.43 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 4.44% from last quarter’s $0.45 EPS. AINV’s profit would be $29.16 million giving it 9.41 P/E if the $0.43 EPS is correct. After having $0.50 EPS previously, Apollo Investment Corporation’s analysts see -14.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $16.19. About 205,135 shares traded. Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) has declined 8.56% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.56% the S&P500. Some Historical AINV News: 04/05/2018 – Apollo Investment Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 18/05/2018 – APOLLO INVESTMENT CORP AINV.O – HOWARD WIDRA APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND NAMED A DIRECTOR; 18/05/2018 – APOLLO INVESTMENT CORP – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE — BASIC $0.10; 18/05/2018 – APOLLO INVESTMENT CORP AINV.O – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE AS OF END OF QUARTER WAS $6.56 COMPARED TO $6.60 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, A 0.6% DECLINE; 18/05/2018 – APOLLO INVESTMENT CORP AINV.O – NET INVESTMENT INCOME WAS $0.15 PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Genesis HealthCare Closes on Previously Announced Financing Commitments; 18/05/2018 – APOLLO INVESTMENT 4Q NAV/SHR $6.56; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Places Apollo Investment Corp. ‘BBB-‘ Rtgs On Watch Neg; 04/04/2018 – Apollo Investment Board OKs Reduction in Asset Coverage Requirement; 27/03/2018 – APOLLO INVESTMENT IS SAID TO HIRE GE CAPITAL’S ADAM JOHNSON

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) stake by 412,586 shares to 1.13 million valued at $21.46 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) stake by 5,219 shares and now owns 222,122 shares. Wen Holding Inc was reduced too.

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.00 million activity. Shares for $1.00M were bought by Harrington Thomas.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 23 investors sold COT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 81.58 million shares or 11.94% less from 92.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Communications stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). 47,154 were accumulated by Arrowstreet Cap Lp. Eagle Asset Management Inc has invested 0.05% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). D E Shaw & invested 0.01% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Moreover, Swiss Retail Bank has 0% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Jane Street Limited Liability Corp reported 63,221 shares or 0% of all its holdings. North Point Port Managers Corporation Oh has invested 0.02% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Lodge Hill Cap stated it has 0.49% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 7.99 million shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Barclays Public Limited Com holds 61,543 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 1.55 million shares. Michael And Susan Dell Foundation has invested 0.42% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT).

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development firm specializing in middle market companies. The company has market cap of $1.10 billion. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It has a 13.7 P/E ratio. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions.