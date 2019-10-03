$0.42 EPS Expected for ZAGG (ZAGG); Profile of 2 Analysts Covering The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX)

Among 2 analysts covering The Descartes Systems Group Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:DSGX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. – Common Stock has $46 highest and $4300 lowest target. $44.50’s average target is 13.58% above currents $39.18 stock price. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. – Common Stock had 3 analyst reports since June 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by TD Securities given on Tuesday, June 11. See The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) latest ratings:

22/08/2019 Broker: Wolfe Research Rating: Outperform New Target: $43.0000 Initiates Coverage On

02/07/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Equal-Weight Initiates Coverage On

11/06/2019 Broker: TD Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $46 Maintain

Analysts expect ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) to report $0.42 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 17.65% from last quarter’s $0.51 EPS. ZAGG’s profit would be $12.02M giving it 3.49 P/E if the $0.42 EPS is correct. After having $-0.09 EPS previously, ZAGG Inc’s analysts see -566.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.87. About 289,385 shares traded. ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has declined 54.74% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAGG News: 08/05/2018 – ZAGG 1Q Net $7.03M; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC – RANDY HALES WILL RETIRE AS ZAGG’S PRESIDENT AND CEO; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.30 TO $1.50; 29/03/2018 – ZAGG Announces Participation in the Cowen and Company 4th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference; 12/04/2018 – ZAGG INC – REVOLVING LOAN MATURES ON APRIL 11, 2023, SUBJECT TO EARLY TERMINATION IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zagg Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAGG); 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Sees 2018 EPS $1.30-EPS $1.50; 08/03/2018 – Zagg at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 24/05/2018 – mophie announces compact wireless charging accessories; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.24 billion. The companyÂ’s network solutions offer regulatory compliance and customs filing; route and resource planning, execution, and monitoring; access and leverage global trade and restricted party data; inventory and asset visibility; rate and transportation management; and warehouse operation services, as well as connects people to their trading partners and enable business document exchange. It has a 97.95 P/E ratio. The Company’s Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications.

The stock increased 0.85% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $39.18. About 17,876 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C; 09/04/2018 – Active Nutrition International Takes PowerBar and Dymatize Online Using the Descartes pixi* Warehouse Management Solution; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems; 30/05/2018 – DESCARTES 1Q EPS 9C; 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $168.03 million. The firm operates through ZAGG and mophie divisions. It has a 18.17 P/E ratio. It offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; earbuds, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold ZAGG Inc shares while 33 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 22.92 million shares or 6.33% more from 21.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 39,985 shares. Tieton Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3.41% or 560,560 shares. Eqis Cap accumulated 20,370 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 19,800 shares. Lsv Asset Management accumulated 0% or 281,091 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 70,910 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Invesco Ltd owns 48,710 shares. Ohio-based Victory Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Signia Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.47% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) for 284,962 shares. Next Fincl Inc has 0% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) for 439 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt has 48,534 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset owns 342 shares. Euclidean Technologies Mgmt Lc has 10,450 shares. Ameriprise Finance Inc reported 391,165 shares.