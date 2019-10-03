$0.42 EPS Expected for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG); Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Shorts Raised By 6.06%

Analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) to report $0.42 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 8.70% from last quarter’s $0.46 EPS. TPVG’s profit would be $10.44M giving it 9.39 P/E if the $0.42 EPS is correct. After having $0.41 EPS previously, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp.’s analysts see 2.44% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.78. About 44,275 shares traded. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TPVG News: 02/05/2018 – TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GOT EXEMPTIVE ORDER FROM SEC ON MARCH 23; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group Buys 9% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC; 02/05/2018 Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC; 02/05/2018 – SEC ORDER ALLOWS TPVG CO-INVESTMENT WITH TRIPLEPOINT CAPITAL; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: TRIPLEPOINT GOT SEC EXEMPTIVE ORDER ON MARCH 28

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) had an increase of 6.06% in short interest. HST’s SI was 35.27M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 6.06% from 33.26M shares previously. With 6.47 million avg volume, 6 days are for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)’s short sellers to cover HST’s short positions. The SI to Host Hotels & Resorts Inc’s float is 4.82%. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.56. About 2.15 million shares traded. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 15.70% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 12/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $2 BLN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Raises Full Year Forecast After Reporting Strong Results for the First Quarter 2018; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: Mini-Tender Offers Seek Less Than 5% of Outstanding Equity; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q Net $253M; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH; 19/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts LP CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 09/03/2018 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Recommends That Holders of Operating Partnership Units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. Reject “Mini Tender” Offer by Certain Affiliates of Mackenzie Capital Management, LP; 15/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ADDED MAR, PLD, WYNN, HST IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Recommends That Holders of Operating Partnership Units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. Reject “Min; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: MacKenzie Offer Below the $18.54/Share Host Hotels Close March 7

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. shares while 151 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 681.04 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd holds 0.08% or 52,114 shares. 300,000 were accumulated by Zimmer Ltd Partnership. Fifth Third Natl Bank invested in 0.01% or 60,317 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 598 shares. Hartford Mgmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 165,537 shares. Aperio Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 573,807 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.05% or 1.40 million shares. United Cap Finance Advisers Limited Liability Corporation reported 36,237 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). 1,023 were accumulated by Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corporation. Brinker Cap Incorporated reported 75,161 shares. Australia-based Westpac Banking has invested 0% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Sandy Spring Bank & Trust owns 0.05% invested in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 34,878 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Com reported 511 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust . The company has market cap of $12.08 billion. The firm primarily engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It has a 11.17 P/E ratio. It invests in the real estate markets of United States.

More notable recent Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Pricing Of $650 Million Of 3â…œ% Senior Notes Due 2029 By Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. – GlobeNewswire” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Host Hotels closes on sale of six non-core hotels for $415M – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Imagine Owning Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) And Wondering If The 16% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Since April 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $4,729 activity. 248 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) shares with value of $4,729 were bought by LENTZ MICHAEL E.

More notable recent TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. Receives Investment Grade Issuer and Long-Term Senior Debt Ratings of BBB From DBRS – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Form 8-K TriplePoint Venture Grow For: Sep 05 – StreetInsider.com” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (TPVG) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TriplePoint Venture Growth goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development firm specializing investments in growth stage. The company has market cap of $392.40 million. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. It has a 6.87 P/E ratio. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.