$0.42 EPS Expected for Triple-S Management (GTS); Winmark (WINA) Sentiment Is 1.85

Analysts expect Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) to report $0.42 EPS on August, 8 before the open.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. GTS’s profit would be $10.20 million giving it 13.92 P/E if the $0.42 EPS is correct. After having $0.73 EPS previously, Triple-S Management Corporation’s analysts see -42.47% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $23.39. About 113,681 shares traded or 15.86% up from the average. Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) has declined 27.28% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GTS News: 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT CORP – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED CLAIMS INCURRED WERE $619.0 MILLION, DOWN 0.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT CORP – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PREMIUMS EARNED WERE $752.0 MILLION, UP 7.1% FROM THE PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD; 16/05/2018 – Triple-S Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 06/04/2018 A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Negative Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of Triple-S Propiedad, Inc; 08/05/2018 – Triple-S Management 1Q Operating Rev $770.2M; 17/05/2018 – Triple-S Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 08/05/2018 – Triple-S Management 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – MAINTAINING FULL YEAR 2018 DIRECTIONAL GUIDANCE REGARDING COMMERCIAL, MEDICARE BUSINESSES & LIFE INSURANCE SEGMENT; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q ADJ EPS 60C; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – CONTINUES TO EXPECT LIFE INSURANCE PREMIUMS EARNED FOR 2018 BETWEEN $160 MLN AND $164 MLN

Winmark Corp (WINA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.20, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 37 funds increased or opened new positions, while 20 sold and decreased positions in Winmark Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 1.59 million shares, up from 1.55 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Winmark Corp in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 5 Reduced: 15 Increased: 28 New Position: 9.

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $641.62 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Franchising and Leasing. It has a 23.06 P/E ratio. The Company’s franchises retail stores operate under the PlatoÂ’s Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

Qv Investors Inc. holds 4.54% of its portfolio in Winmark Corporation for 168,968 shares. White Pine Capital Llc owns 3,186 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc has 0.17% invested in the company for 141,389 shares. The Minnesota-based Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc has invested 0.16% in the stock. Zebra Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1,573 shares.

The stock increased 0.40% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $169.68. About 3,120 shares traded. Winmark Corporation (WINA) has risen 16.16% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WINA News: 25/04/2018 – WINMARK REPORTS BOOST IN CASH DIV; 20/04/2018 – DJ Winmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WINA); 25/04/2018 – WINMARK CORP WINA.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Winmark Corporation Announces Increase In Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Winmark Raises Dividend to 15c Vs. 11c; 18/04/2018 Winmark 1Q EPS $1.69; 25/04/2018 – WINMARK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 15C/SHR FROM 11C, EST. 12C

More notable recent Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) news were published by: Businesswire.com's news article titled: "Winmark Corporation Announces Cash Dividend – Business Wire" with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid markets in Puerto Rico, the United States. The company has market cap of $568.09 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. It currently has negative earnings. It offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred well-known provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Part D, a prescription drug plan; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services.

