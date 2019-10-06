$-0.42 EPS Expected for TimkenSteel (TMST); Harvest Fund Advisors Has Boosted By $61.60 Million Its Mplx LP (MPLX) Position

Analysts expect TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) to report $-0.42 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.45 EPS change or 1,500.00% from last quarter’s $0.03 EPS. After having $0.12 EPS previously, TimkenSteel Corporation’s analysts see -450.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.11. About 310,048 shares traded. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 51.49% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2Q Shipments Up 5% to 10%; 27/03/2018 – TimkenSteel to Increase Prices on Special Bar Quality Bar and Seamless Mechanical Tubing Products; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL CORP TMST.N – 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING IS PROJECTED TO BE $40 MLN; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $40M; 05/03/2018 Tim Timken of TimkenSteel Corporation said the proposed steel tariffs “absolutely will” bring back jobs to America; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Slowest in 16 Mos; 12/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ TimkenSteel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMST); 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased Mplx Lp (MPLX) stake by 21.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc acquired 1.92M shares as Mplx Lp (MPLX)'s stock declined 9.58%. The Harvest Fund Advisors Llc holds 10.76M shares with $346.45M value, up from 8.84 million last quarter. Mplx Lp now has $29.45B valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.74. About 2.35M shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company has market cap of $273.83 million. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, and tubes; and precision components, as well as thermal treatment and machining services. It currently has negative earnings. The company??s products are used in oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other demanding applications It sells its services and products to the gas and oil, oil country tubular goods, automotive, industrial equipment, mining, construction, rail, aerospace and defense, heavy truck, agriculture, and power generation sectors.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold MPLX shares while 83 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 228.15 million shares or 0.26% more from 227.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cobblestone Capital Advsr Ltd Company Ny holds 10,109 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Fmr Lc has invested 0% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Ing Groep Nv invested 0.34% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Advisory Research Incorporated has invested 3.03% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0.03% or 1.49M shares. Franklin invested in 21,210 shares or 0% of the stock. Glob Endowment Mngmt LP holds 0.03% or 9,130 shares in its portfolio. 329,558 were accumulated by Knott David M. Clal Enterp invested in 0.01% or 10,000 shares. Mai Mngmt holds 0.2% or 137,782 shares in its portfolio. Cv Starr & holds 2.8% or 196,200 shares. Stifel accumulated 553,423 shares. Private Capital Advisors has invested 2.23% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 0% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 818 shares. Invesco holds 0.08% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) or 10.80M shares.

Among 7 analysts covering MPLX (NYSE:MPLX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. MPLX has $3900 highest and $3300 lowest target. $35.71’s average target is 28.73% above currents $27.74 stock price. MPLX had 11 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 9 with “Outperform”. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy” on Tuesday, June 11. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, August 2. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Tuesday, September 3. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, August 19 report.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased Hess Midstream Partners Lp stake by 2.37 million shares to 578,008 valued at $11.27 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Oasis Midstream Partners Lp stake by 102,305 shares and now owns 498,815 shares. Bp Midstream Partners Lp was reduced too.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $3.16 million activity. $488,646 worth of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) shares were bought by Peiffer Garry L.. The insider Heminger Gary R. bought 42,600 shares worth $1.16 million. 36,630 shares were bought by SANDMAN DAN D, worth $998,534.