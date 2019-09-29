$-0.42 EPS Expected for TimkenSteel (TMST); 1 Analysts Are Bullish MEDNAX, Inc. (MD) Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Mednax (NYSE:MD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Mednax has $2800 highest and $2400 lowest target. $25.67’s average target is 14.85% above currents $22.35 stock price. Mednax had 4 analyst reports since August 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, August 27, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, August 5 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Friday, August 2. See MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) latest ratings:

Analysts expect TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) to report $-0.42 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.45 EPS change or 1,500.00% from last quarter’s $0.03 EPS. After having $0.12 EPS previously, TimkenSteel Corporation’s analysts see -450.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.10% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $6.32. About 283,771 shares traded. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 51.49% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 05/03/2018 Tim Timken of TimkenSteel Corporation said the proposed steel tariffs “absolutely will” bring back jobs to America; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL 1Q LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. EPS 8C; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Slowest in 16 Mos; 12/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $40M; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL CORP TMST.N – 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING IS PROJECTED TO BE $40 MLN

The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $22.35. About 613,152 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 01/05/2018 – MEDNAX EXECUTIVE MAKES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – KYNIKOS’S JIM CHANOS SAYS HAVE BEEN SHORT ON ENVISION SINCE THE MIDDLE OF LAST YEAR AND ON MEDNAX SINCE THIS YEAR – CNBC; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX 1Q NET REV. $901.9M, EST. $904.1M; 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support, sources say [20:30 BST26 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 06/04/2018 – MEDNAX in Collaboration with Memorial Regional Hospital Earns National Accreditation for Adult Congenital Heart Program; 20/04/2018 – DJ MEDNAX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MD); 08/03/2018 – HELLMAN & FRIEDMAN IS ALSO SAID TO MAKE INDICATIVE MEDNAX BID; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – ACQUIRES COOL SPRINGS INTERVENTIONAL, LLC BASED IN FRANKLIN, TENN; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX Reports First Quarter GAAP EPS of $0.68; 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support

MEDNAX, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides neonatal, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, and other pediatric subspecialties physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $1.88 billion. The firm offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care; and acute and chronic pain management services. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides maternal-fetal care, including inpatient and office clinical care to expectant mothers and their unborn babies through maternal-fetal medicine subspecialists, as well as obstetricians and other clinicians consisting of maternal-fetal nurse practitioners, certified nurse mid-wives, ultrasonographers, and genetic counselors.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company has market cap of $283.24 million. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, and tubes; and precision components, as well as thermal treatment and machining services. It currently has negative earnings. The company??s products are used in oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other demanding applications It sells its services and products to the gas and oil, oil country tubular goods, automotive, industrial equipment, mining, construction, rail, aerospace and defense, heavy truck, agriculture, and power generation sectors.