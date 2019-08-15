$0.42 EPS Expected for REV Group, Inc. (REVG); Highlander Capital Management Decreased By $533,975 Its Oracle (ORCL) Position

Analysts expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) to report $0.42 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 16.67% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. REVG’s profit would be $26.21 million giving it 6.77 P/E if the $0.42 EPS is correct. After having $0.20 EPS previously, REV Group, Inc.’s analysts see 110.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 6.34% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $11.38. About 137,300 shares traded. REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) has declined 11.86% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical REVG News: 07/03/2018 – REV GROUP INC – UPDATES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 NET INCOME OUTLOOK TO A RANGE OF $90 TO $110 MLN AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME TO A RANGE OF $110 TO $125 MLN; 20/03/2018 – REV Group, Inc. Announces Launch Of Share Repurchase Program; 07/03/2018 – REV Group Sees FY18 Net $90M-Net $110M; 12/04/2018 – REV Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – REV Group Fire Division Introduces AXIS™ Smart Truck Technology for the Fire Service; 20/03/2018 – REV GROUP INC – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION EXPIRES IN 24 MONTHS; 25/04/2018 – REV Group and ZeroRPM Announce an Alliance to Provide ldle Mitigation Systems® and the Revolutionary Ambulance of the Future; 07/03/2018 – REV GROUP INC REVG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $2.4 BLN TO $2.7 BLN; 02/05/2018 – HAAS Alert Safety Cloud™ service added to REV Group fire vehicles in multi-year strategic partnership; 07/03/2018 – REV Group 1Q Adj EPS 15c

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased Oracle Corporation (ORCL) stake by 51.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 10,075 shares as Oracle Corporation (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Highlander Capital Management Llc holds 9,612 shares with $516,000 value, down from 19,687 last quarter. Oracle Corporation now has $174.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $52.32. About 11.97M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 10/04/2018 – ORACLE CORP: ORACLE CONSTRUCTION & ENGINEERING INNOVATIONS EMPO; 13/04/2018 – TCS recognized as `Best in Class’ in Oracle SaaS Implementation Services in Europe by PAC; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: AUTONOMOUS DATABASE TO OFFER ANALYTICS, MOBILITY, APPS; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX SAYS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ACQUISITION BY ORACLE; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – ONE-TIME NET CHARGE OF $6.9 BLN RELATED TO 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT RECORDED IN QTR; 07/03/2018 – Gates has been the richest person in the world for 18 of the past 24 years. The Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett, took the third spot on the list with a net worth of $84 billion; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 28/04/2018 – OpenSource: Running the Vordel XML Gateway on Oracle VM

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.17 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wheatland Incorporated reported 6,350 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Principal Group Inc Incorporated Inc stated it has 4.65M shares. Sabal Trust reported 5,484 shares stake. Spinnaker Tru holds 18,460 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Timber Creek Capital Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 96,082 shares or 3.48% of the stock. Etrade Cap Mngmt Lc holds 75,522 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.25% or 141,693 shares. Longview Partners (Guernsey) owns 19.02 million shares for 5.38% of their portfolio. Papp L Roy Assocs holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 18,453 shares. 3,842 are held by Amer And Mgmt Co. Appleton Prtnrs Incorporated Ma holds 0.04% or 5,997 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Com stated it has 9,950 shares. Virtu Limited Co holds 0.09% or 28,915 shares. Bridgewater Assocs Ltd Partnership holds 48,445 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Colonial Trust Advsrs invested in 100,020 shares or 1.02% of the stock.

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $42 lowest target. $56.86’s average target is 8.68% above currents $52.32 stock price. Oracle had 43 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Wednesday, March 13. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $55 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, March 13. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $56 target in Friday, March 15 report. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Sell” rating by DZ BANK AG on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Hold” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, March 15. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by UBS. Cowen & Co maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Thursday, June 20. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $65 target. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

