$-0.42 EPS Expected for Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU); Shorts at ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S.A. (EDPFY) Lowered By 41.94%

ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) had a decrease of 41.94% in short interest. EDPFY’s SI was 3,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 41.94% from 6,200 shares previously. With 8,600 avg volume, 0 days are for ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY)’s short sellers to cover EDPFY’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $37.29. About 13,025 shares traded or 167.23% up from the average. EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) has 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) to report $-0.42 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.59 EPS change or 58.42% from last quarter’s $-1.01 EPS. After having $-0.59 EPS previously, Paramount Resources Ltd.’s analysts see -28.81% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.68. About 188,859 shares traded. Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) has 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Portugal: A Hostage To Weak Eurozone Growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EDP Energias De Portugal SA ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Engie and EDP to form offshore wind joint venture – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EDP Energias de Portugal SA ADR 2017 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on March 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EDP Energias De Portugal Looks Attractive After Portuguese Market Correction – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2014.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. generates, distributes, and supplies electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Italy, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada. The company has market cap of $13.58 billion. The firm primarily generates electricity through coal, natural gas, nuclear, cogeneration, water, wind, sun, natural gas combined cycle, mini-hydro, biomass, and waste power plants. It has a 45.48 P/E ratio. It also generates solar photovoltaic energy in Portugal, Romania, and the United States.

More news for Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Some Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Shareholders Have Taken A Painful 90% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Belle’s Sportswear Unit Files for Up to $1 Billion Hong Kong IPO – Yahoo Finance” and published on June 27, 2019 is yet another important article.