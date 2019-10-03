$0.42 EPS Expected for Lawson Products, Inc. (LAWS); United Bancshares (UBOH) Has 4.5 Sentiment

Analysts expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to report $0.42 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.55 EPS change or 423.08% from last quarter’s $-0.13 EPS. LAWS’s profit would be $3.72 million giving it 22.50 P/E if the $0.42 EPS is correct. After having $0.62 EPS previously, Lawson Products, Inc.’s analysts see -32.26% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $37.8. About 11,988 shares traded. Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) has risen 58.90% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.90% the S&P500. Some Historical LAWS News: 13/03/2018 – Rep. Lawson: Rep. Lawson Hosts Small Business Committee Hearing at JAX Chamber; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Lawson: U.S Rep. Al Lawson Hosts Farmers Roundtable to Address Nation’s Agriculture Industry; 19/04/2018 – LAWSON PRODUCTS INC – QTRLY TOTAL SALES INCREASED 13.2% TO $84.5 MLN; 12/04/2018 – ESPN: Sources: Wizards sign point guard Lawson; 12/03/2018 – REQUEST FOR COVERAGE: Connie Lawson, Pres. of the Nat’l Assoc. of Secretaries of State, and Distinguished Elections Colleagues Among Participants at University of MD School of Public Policy’s U.S; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-Lawson 2651.T -2017/18 group results; 13/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Lions Re-Sign Nevin Lawson; 19/04/2018 – Lawson Products 1Q EPS 13c; 25/03/2018 – LAWSON: CONSIDERING ENTERING BANK OPS. BUT NOTHING DECIDED; 02/04/2018 – IN PERF Minutes: [SOS] Secretary of State Connie Lawson kicks off Financial Literacy Month Indiana Moneywise celebrates

United Bancshares Inc (UBOH) investors sentiment increased to 4.5 in Q2 2019. It’s up 3.70, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 9 investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 2 sold and reduced stock positions in United Bancshares Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 1.18 million shares, up from 586,406 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding United Bancshares Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 2 Increased: 5 New Position: 4.

Lawson Products, Inc. distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and activities marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company has market cap of $334.53 million. The company's products include fastening systems, specialty chemicals, fluid power products, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products. It has a 48.96 P/E ratio. It serves clients in the automotive repair, commercial vehicle maintenance, government, manufacturing, food processing, distribution, construction, gas and oil, mining, wholesale, service, and other industries.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold Lawson Products, Inc. shares while 20 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 7.85 million shares or 1.88% more from 7.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset invested in 0% or 177 shares. Strs Ohio holds 16,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco reported 0% in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS). Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% of its portfolio in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS). Blackrock Incorporated reported 0% in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 762 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Granahan Mgmt Inc Ma accumulated 307,494 shares. 114,935 were accumulated by Punch & Assocs Inv Mngmt. Acadian Asset Ltd Co accumulated 0.01% or 35,916 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt accumulated 49,500 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc Inc owns 258,886 shares. Fmr accumulated 203 shares. Zacks Invest Mgmt holds 25,082 shares. Northern holds 0% of its portfolio in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) for 77,098 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 2,082 shares.

Since April 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.27 million activity. The insider KING LUTHER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP bought 37,707 shares worth $1.21M. The insider MOON MARK F bought 1,696 shares worth $59,233.

More notable recent Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Might the Future Hold for Cryptocurrency Taxation? – Nasdaq” on October 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Morning Note: Peloton (PTON) Pedals Its Way To An IPO – Nasdaq” published on September 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The SAFE Banking Act Passes the House in a Landslide — Here’s What Happens Next – Nasdaq” on September 28, 2019. More interesting news about Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Australia orders audit of Paypal to ensure local unit complying with money laundering, terror laws – Nasdaq” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intro to an IRO: Monica Girardi, Enel – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

More notable recent United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Makes United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Quotes.Wsj.com with their article: “UBOH Stock Price & News – United Bancshares Inc. – Wall Street Journal” published on April 19, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Another Central Ohio bank being acquired – Columbus Business First” on March 23, 2017. More interesting news about United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Ohio State Bank acquired in $4.3 million deal – Columbus Business First – Columbus Business First” published on November 17, 2014 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fulton Financial Still Floundering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2018.

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 0.74% of its portfolio in United Bancshares, Inc. for 294,692 shares. Rbf Capital Llc owns 57,500 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. has 0.02% invested in the company for 43,930 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Acadian Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,197 shares.