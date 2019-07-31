$-0.42 EPS Expected for Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IDRA); Verition Fund Management Lowered Celgene (CELG) Position By $4.91 Million

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased Celgene Corp (CELG) stake by 96.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Verition Fund Management Llc sold 52,286 shares as Celgene Corp (CELG)’s stock rose 5.82%. The Verition Fund Management Llc holds 2,146 shares with $202,000 value, down from 54,432 last quarter. Celgene Corp now has $65.31B valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $92.61. About 2.96M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 05/03/2018 – #3 — Celgene hands over $101M in cash to launch a research collaboration with protein player Vividion $CELG; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q Rev $3.54B; 25/05/2018 – #2 After some stinging setbacks, a top analyst questions the high failure rate for Celgene’s drug pipeline; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – PLANS TO EXECUTE A $2 BLN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA ACCEPTS OPDIVO APPLICATION FOR FOR PRIORITY REVIEW; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 10/05/2018 – Denali Therapeutics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Analysts expect Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) to report $-0.42 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 28.81% from last quarter’s $-0.59 EPS. After having $-0.40 EPS previously, Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 5.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.66. About 448,885 shares traded or 25.94% up from the average. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) has declined 82.22% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.65% the S&P500. Some Historical IDRA News: 10/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – IDERA BOARD UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS THAT IDERA STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” PROPOSED MERGER AT IDERA SPECIAL MEETING; 27/03/2018 – Idera Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Idera Pharmaceuticals Increases Operational Efficiency of Global Oncology Program with Medidata Clinical Cloud; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Capital LLC Exits Position in Idera; 10/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BIOCRYST AND IDERA SPECIAL MEETINGS TO BE HELD ON JULY 10, 2018; 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL OPPOSES BIOCRYST PROPOSED MERGER WITH IDERA; 16/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, PILLAR PARTNERS TO PROVIDE DIRECT FUNDING TO EXPAND CLINICAL RESEARCH OF IMO-2125; 10/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NEW CLINICAL DATA ON IDERA’S IMO-2125 PROGRAM WILL BE AVAILABLE PRIOR TO VOTE; 17/04/2018 – IDERA CITES TRIPLE COMBINATION IN PRE-CLINICAL MODELS; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 18, 2018 ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AND SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.12% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). First Tru Limited Partnership reported 1.28M shares. 4.31M are owned by Legal General Public Ltd Company. Capital Fund Sa holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 197,750 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa holds 128,957 shares or 2.08% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fin Ser Advisors invested in 0.07% or 184,041 shares. Saturna accumulated 205,789 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Augustine Asset Mngmt Inc holds 2.38% or 37,951 shares. Klingenstein Fields Limited Liability Co stated it has 101,815 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Knott David M reported 4,967 shares stake. Moreover, Girard Prtnrs Limited has 0.16% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd has 0.07% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 7,535 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc stated it has 0.23% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.26% or 696,756 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt owns 76,722 shares.

Verition Fund Management Llc increased Jazz Investments I Ltd stake by 3.42M shares to 9.06 million valued at $9.21M in 2019Q1. It also upped Restaurant Brands Intl Inc stake by 499,925 shares and now owns 504,375 shares. Tyson Foods Inc (Put) (NYSE:TSN) was raised too.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.05 million activity. LOUGHLIN JAMES J sold $2.05M worth of stock.

Among 5 analysts covering Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Celgene has $103 highest and $95 lowest target. $100.20’s average target is 8.20% above currents $92.61 stock price. Celgene had 17 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Jefferies. As per Friday, February 1, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $103 target in Monday, June 24 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) rating on Monday, June 24. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Hold” rating and $100 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $74.54 million. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense technology. It currently has negative earnings. The company's drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis.

