$0.42 EPS Expected for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA); GUOCO GROUP .50 PAR ORDINARY SHARES (GULRF) Shorts Increased By 33.33%

Analysts expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to report $0.42 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.44% from last quarter’s $0.41 EPS. HTA’s profit would be $86.16 million giving it 17.01 P/E if the $0.42 EPS is correct. After having $0.41 EPS previously, Healthcare Trust of America, Inc.’s analysts see 2.44% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $28.58. About 1.62 million shares traded or 29.48% up from the average. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 0.22% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Announces Appointment of Vicki Booth to Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces Appointment of Roberta B. Bowman to the Company’s Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST RHTH.Sl SAYS INR 144 MLN OF OUTSTANDING CCD INTEREST REMAINS UNPAID AS OF NOW; 28/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Rings NYSE Closing Bell To Celebrate Five Years As A Publicly-Traded Company; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST: INR144M CCD INTEREST UNPAID TO FORTIS HEALTH; 09/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Supports The 2018 “Success Starts With Hope Breakfast” For Boys Hope Girls Hope Of Arizona; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST 1Q REV. $175.7M, EST. $175.4M; 29/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Blocklisting – Interim Review; 03/04/2018 – GRAEME HORSLEY TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN OF VITAL HEALTHCARE TRUST

GUOCO GROUP .50 PAR ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:GULRF) had an increase of 33.33% in short interest. GULRF’s SI was 4,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 33.33% from 3,000 shares previously. It closed at $15.27 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is the largest dedicated owner and operator of medical office buildings ("MOBs") in the United States based on gross leasable area ("GLA"). The company has market cap of $5.86 billion. We provide the real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly desirable locations. It has a 27.48 P/E ratio. Over the last decade, we have invested $7.0 billion primarily in MOBs and other healthcare assets comprising 24.2 million square feet of GLA.

