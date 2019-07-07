$0.42 EPS Expected for GasLog Partners LP (GLOP); Edgepoint Investment Group Has Upped Crown Holdings (CCK) Position

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) stake by 15.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc acquired 960,905 shares as Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)’s stock rose 11.39%. The Edgepoint Investment Group Inc holds 7.26M shares with $396.22M value, up from 6.30M last quarter. Crown Holdings Inc now has $8.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $63.33. About 668,142 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65

Analysts expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to report $0.42 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 5.00% from last quarter’s $0.4 EPS. GLOP’s profit would be $19.48M giving it 12.79 P/E if the $0.42 EPS is correct. After having $0.43 EPS previously, GasLog Partners LP’s analysts see -2.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $21.48. About 129,429 shares traded. GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has declined 14.15% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOP News: 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners 1Q Rev $77.1M; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS IN PACT TO REPAY $45M UNSECURED TERM LOAN; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP REPORTS MULTIPLE NEW CHARTER PACTS; 10/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Randgold Resources, GasLog Partners LP, Mountain Province D; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG SIGNS 7-YR CENTRICA CHARTER, ORDERS NEWBUILD AT SAMSUNG; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 52C; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG – GASLOG PARTNERS’ POTENTIAL DROPDOWN PIPELINE TO INCREASE TO 9 LNG CARRIERS WITH CHARTER LENGTH OF 5 YRS OR MORE DUE TO RIGHT TO ACQUIRE VESSEL; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS BOOSTS CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 53C/SHR, WAS 52.4C; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP QTRLY EARNINGS PER GENERAL PARTNER UNIT $0.64; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS – QTRLY EARNINGS PER COMMON UNIT $0.59

GasLog Partners LP, a master limited partnership, focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring liquefied natural gas carriers under multi-year charters. The company has market cap of $996.17 million. The firm has a fleet of nine LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 149,500 cubic meters, each of which had a multi-year time charter. It has a 15.17 P/E ratio.

More notable recent GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “GasLog Partners LP Announces New Multi-Year Charter Agreement with Gunvor – GlobeNewswire” on June 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners LP Announce Agreement to Eliminate Incentive Distribution Rights – GlobeNewswire” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Caleres Inc (CAL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “GasLog Partners LP Announces Election of Director at 2019 Annual Meeting of Limited Partners – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. GasLog Partners had 5 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 8 by FBR Capital.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $6.90 million activity. The insider CONWAY JOHN W sold 129,000 shares worth $6.90M.

Among 2 analysts covering Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Crown Holdings had 4 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Tuesday, February 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru Corp reported 0.01% stake. State Street Corp holds 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) or 2.77 million shares. Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 3,842 shares. Thornburg Invest Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.53% stake. Clearbridge Ltd Com owns 1,800 shares. Moreover, Sei Investments Com has 0.01% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 40,938 shares. American Intll Gru Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Us Retail Bank De reported 4,361 shares. Bain Credit LP reported 90,469 shares. Kistler holds 3,000 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0.05% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Barnett And Communication has 6,000 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. The Michigan-based Ls Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Echo Street Cap Management Ltd Liability accumulated 1.50 million shares or 1.6% of the stock. Numerixs Investment Technologies Inc reported 0.08% stake.